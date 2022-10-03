Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 04, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Follow us on

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/medical bill

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/entertainment

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family party is indicated. Difficulty in study is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication/study/ doing house work or wfh

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/business/insurance

Career: Loss is expected today. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: Your younger sibling may visit home. Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today all your wishes may fulfill

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ spouse/family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/politicians will be benefited

Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/fulfillment of wishes

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may face obstacles in career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/travel

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Separation from father /hospitalization is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet / eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/travel/doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from knee/ indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may get opposed by their family, especially father. Married life may be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/health/travel

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family/spouse/father or their ill-health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red