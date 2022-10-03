Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 04, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/medical bill
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/study/ entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/entertainment
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family party is indicated. Difficulty in study is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication/study/ doing house work or wfh
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/business/insurance
Career: Loss is expected today. You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: Your younger sibling may visit home. Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today all your wishes may fulfill
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ spouse/family needs.
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/politicians will be benefited
Administration will be in your control.
Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/fulfillment of wishes
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you may face obstacles in career
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/travel
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Separation from father /hospitalization is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from feet / eye / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.
Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/travel/doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from knee/ indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may get opposed by their family, especially father. Married life may be disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/health/travel
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family/spouse/father or their ill-health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/eye/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
