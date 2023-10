Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 03, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/medical bill

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/entertainment

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family party is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication/study/ doing house work or wfh

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /travel/education/vehicle

Career: People in banking/politics/govt/medical/education/automobile/travels/ communication will be successful

Domestic & love life: Younger sibling/naighbour may visit home

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today all your wishes may fulfill

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/communication/travel

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians/ govt /travel/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/fulfillment of wishes

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may face obstacles in career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/travel/investments/medical

Career: People in fields like bank /Hotel /medical/tourism/politics/govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Separation from father /hospitalization is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet / eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt / education/travel/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums

Career: People in medical/ maintenance /technical/ occult/ insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ in laws is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from knee/ indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife/medical/premium/travel/education are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People in bank/ govt / politics/ medical /insurance/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family/spouse is indicated. Dispute with father or his ill-health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

