Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Career is likely to progress well. You'd be able to finish most of your pending tasks. You would be able to solve problems on your own which will boost your confidence.

Taurus: Avoid rash driving Stress may decrease. You may have a stimulating conversation with someone from the opposite gender. A legal matter is likely to end in your favour.

Gemini: Proper management and planning are required if you want to wrap up your tasks on time. Trading in stocks will lead to gains. A get-together with friends is on cards.

Cancer: You will do well in terms of finance. Social life may keep you busy. Control your anger. A romantic relationship will change your life positively. Beware of your enemies.

Leo: Think twice before giving out your judgement about others, especially at the workplace. Avoid making hasty decisions. Those in politics should keep their minds cool and calm.

Virgo: Those who are unemployed may find a decent job, some may even start their own business. Trading in commodities will be favourable. Love is in the air. A romantic day awaits.

Libra: There will be rapid expansion and you reap the whirlwind. There will be a reallocation of funds and resources to maintain a stable growth rate. Family matters will find solutions.



Scorpio: Most of your confusions are likely to get cleared up. It will be easy to increase cash reserves and assets in the present scenario. Take initiatives to improve your marriage life.

Sagittarius: There are inter-relational issues, resentments and past grievances to deal with. This is the time to find answers to troublesome issues. Stay connected with your loved ones.

Capricorn: You may come across a shocking secret about someone. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors and bosses. Working professionals will reap rewards for their hard work.

Aquarius: Your improved efficiency and versatility will impress everyone at work. Your energy and enthusiasm may too double up. Avoid being overconfident. Don't neglect health.

Pisces: Domestic affairs will be harmonious and there will be monetary benefits through communications. Those in the media will do very well both monetarily and performance-wise.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST