Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You are likely to make good progress at work. Your business rivals are eyeing your customers/ consumers, so stay alert. Love is in the air. Spend your money wisely.

Taurus: Your focus will be more on the domestic issues today. Try to wind up all your home/ office work on time. Students' confidence and confidence will boost. Drive carefully.

Gemini: Avoid being too rigid on the work front as it will lead to differences between you and your others. Bosses should keep an eye on their employees. Avoid being overconfident.

Cancer: New responsibilities are on the way. Be diplomatic in your meetings and discussions. It's a crucial day for those in the field of politics/ social sector. Don't neglect your health.

Leo: Both, your mental and physical health will improve. Your interest in the subjects like occult and yogic sciences is likely to increase. Meditation will help beat your stress.

Virgo: Your elders, especially your loved ones. Take care of your sibling's health. You will do well in your career/ profession. Pay attention to your marital relationship.

Libra: Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches. Those in business and politics will have a crucial day. Control your anger.

Scorpio: Those in the field of entertainment and sports will face tough competition. You the right step at right time will lead you to success. Relationships will be fine.

Sagittarius: You may make gains through ventures or from prudent investments. Students may have a successful day. Think twice before trusting anyone. Avoid outside food.

Capricorn: Your co-workers will stand with you, co-operate with you where it's required. Income is likely to increase for those in the retail business. Avoid trading in the share market.

Aquarius: Your marital life may hit a rough patch. Avoid arguing with your spouse as it will only disturb the harmony at home. Think twice before giving any personal/ professional commitment.

Pisces: Your smartness and intelligence will impress your bosses as well as your co-workers. Legal matters are likely to end in your favour. Try to spend quality time with your family.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:20 AM IST