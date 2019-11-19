Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 19, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be able to resume your stuck projects or work. Those in the field of politics will get burdened by workload. Romantic relationship will get better.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to appoint a two-member committee to investigate matters at the workplace. Be diplomatic. Business and family problems will get solved. Your love life will bloom.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may think about changing your job or your home. Don't make financial decisions in a haste. Stick to workplace ethics and you will get the much-needed appreciation from your boss.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancerians always think ahead of time and hence, you will think about saving money for the future of your family. Go easy and slow if you are currently in a new relationship.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Major development or improvement will come soon in your career as your past efforts will finally pay off. Those in sports and music sector will do well today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It will be better if you discuss with your seniors before making any decision. Don't be overconfident, a minor mistake may also defame you. Avoid junk food today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those in politics will get support from their subordinates which will surely make a good impact on your opposition and also impress the higher authority.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Don't jump, take baby steps while making or planning a project. Financial condition will be stressful and there are no ways for the arrangement of new funds.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today is the time to get closer to an influential person. It is the right time for those who are interested in investing in the field of medicine. Theatre artists will also have a great day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid venturing into projects business you don’t know much about. Stay away from dirty politics at the workplace or else you may end up in landing in trouble.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

In the professional, life you will be facing the threat from the side of your rivals and you may make some new enemies and their activities will create immense problems for you.

