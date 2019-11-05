Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 05, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your skills and knowledge will increase your chances of getting new jobs or promotion. Don't get anxious about the interview, be confident and do best. Your love life will bloom.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Workplace/business meeting will be successful. Those looking for a new job or hoping for a change in their job should not miss any opportunity which comes in the way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Love life may face some problems. Negative thoughts may disturb you today. A minor disagreement with co-workers is likely. Keep calm and talk softly with everyone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be excited about things which are going around you. People in politics and sports will regain their lost fame, and they will also perform well today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Big projects and responsibilities will be on your shoulders. Unemployed may find a good job. Be confident and don't doubt your capabilities.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Lucrative job offers will come your way, but you need to be prepared that along with privileges, you will be given important responsibilities to shoulder with new challenges.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture. Those looking for partners for marriage may find their prospective partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your attitude and intellect will impress others. Don't get disappointed over small issues. Try to rid yourself of any negative thoughts and put all your efforts into positive ideas.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will start dealing with people at a high level and connections. There will be pace and harmony with business partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will spend most of your time reading books or doing things that you love. You may get honoured with a prize or some award. Health will be good.

