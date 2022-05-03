Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Choose your words carefully. Avoid misunderstanding.
Finance: Make your loan and insurance payments. may get financial help from in-laws.
Career: People from fields of occult science/dental surgeon/ insurance/research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may receive ancestral property. You might want to repairing your house or vehicle.
Health: Mental and physical injury is indicated. Injuries, tooth ache, chest pain, acidity, headache is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.
Career: Dispute with your business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleagues.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
You will experience a mixture of profit and loss. But, there will be more gains.
Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.
Career: Dispute with your staff is indicated. A job promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives and friends are indicated.
Health: Consult a doctor if you are suffering from nervousness, eye problems, or speech problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Personal and commercial loss is
Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.
Career: Keep your anger under control. It might lead to mistakes in work or dispute with seniors.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with elder siblings, friends, children is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from nervousness, weakness, dysentery or eye problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Try to solve problems in your commercial and family life. Students may go abroad for education.
Finance: Spend on business ventures and education.
Career: People from education, land, and mechanical work background will find success. Job transfer or training seminars are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members related to your spouse is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, chest pain, acidity, or insomnia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
You have to lose something to gain something.
Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. You will receive your pending money from people.
Career: People from occult science, medical, and finance work backgrounds will be benefited. Dispute with your colleagues is indicated. Unemployed people will soon find a job.
Domestic & love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, constipation, or acidity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Control your anger in work and family life.
Finance: Children and married life will get financially demanding.
Career: People from share market, and event management work backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain or throat pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Keep a control over your anger on the work front.
Finance: Loans will be sanctioned soon.
Career: People from engineering background will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated. Maternal relatives may pay a visit to your home.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, head ache is indicated.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
get freedom from your current problems.
Finance: Make your loan premium payments. Consider investing in property.
Career: People from martial arts, gym, and medical background will find success. You might consider leaving your job.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling, children and aggression in love life is expected. Troubles while travelling are also indicated.
Health: You may suffer from body ache or eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Work on your strengthening your relationship bonds.
Finance: Education, children, and entertainment needs will et financially demanding.
Career: People from education and engineering background will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationship will tie their knot. Some people may face familial disputes.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, chest pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: Business loan may get sanctioned.
Career: People from technical and armed forces background will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life will be affected due to work load. Keep your anger in check.
Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, or acidity.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Travel with caution.
Finance: Invest in property. Stock brokers should play wisely.
Career: People from real estate and travel & tourism background will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Troubles while traveling is indicated so take precautions accordingly.
Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, throat pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)