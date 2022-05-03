e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

ARIES

Choose your words carefully. Avoid misunderstanding.

Finance: Make your loan and insurance payments. may get financial help from in-laws.

Career: People from fields of occult science/dental surgeon/ insurance/research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may receive ancestral property. You might want to repairing your house or vehicle.

Health: Mental and physical injury is indicated. Injuries, tooth ache, chest pain, acidity, headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleagues.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

You will experience a mixture of profit and loss. But, there will be more gains.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your staff is indicated. A job promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives and friends are indicated.

Health: Consult a doctor if you are suffering from nervousness, eye problems, or speech problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Personal and commercial loss is

Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.

Career: Keep your anger under control. It might lead to mistakes in work or dispute with seniors.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with elder siblings, friends, children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from nervousness, weakness, dysentery or eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Try to solve problems in your commercial and family life. Students may go abroad for education.

Finance: Spend on business ventures and education.

Career: People from education, land, and mechanical work background will find success. Job transfer or training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members related to your spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, chest pain, acidity, or insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You have to lose something to gain something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. You will receive your pending money from people.

Career: People from occult science, medical, and finance work backgrounds will be benefited. Dispute with your colleagues is indicated. Unemployed people will soon find a job.

Domestic & love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, constipation, or acidity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Children and married life will get financially demanding.

Career: People from share market, and event management work backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain or throat pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Keep a control over your anger on the work front.

Finance: Loans will be sanctioned soon.

Career: People from engineering background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated. Maternal relatives may pay a visit to your home.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

get freedom from your current problems.

Finance: Make your loan premium payments. Consider investing in property.

Career: People from martial arts, gym, and medical background will find success. You might consider leaving your job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling, children and aggression in love life is expected. Troubles while travelling are also indicated.

Health: You may suffer from body ache or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Work on your strengthening your relationship bonds.

Finance: Education, children, and entertainment needs will et financially demanding.

Career: People from education and engineering background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationship will tie their knot. Some people may face familial disputes.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, chest pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loan may get sanctioned.

Career: People from technical and armed forces background will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life will be affected due to work load. Keep your anger in check.

Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Travel with caution.

Finance: Invest in property. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from real estate and travel & tourism background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles while traveling is indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, throat pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST