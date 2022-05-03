Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Choose your words carefully. Avoid misunderstanding.

Finance: Make your loan and insurance payments. may get financial help from in-laws.

Career: People from fields of occult science/dental surgeon/ insurance/research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may receive ancestral property. You might want to repairing your house or vehicle.

Health: Mental and physical injury is indicated. Injuries, tooth ache, chest pain, acidity, headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner or seniors is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleagues.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

You will experience a mixture of profit and loss. But, there will be more gains.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your staff is indicated. A job promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives and friends are indicated.

Health: Consult a doctor if you are suffering from nervousness, eye problems, or speech problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Personal and commercial loss is

Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.

Career: Keep your anger under control. It might lead to mistakes in work or dispute with seniors.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with elder siblings, friends, children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from nervousness, weakness, dysentery or eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Try to solve problems in your commercial and family life. Students may go abroad for education.

Finance: Spend on business ventures and education.

Career: People from education, land, and mechanical work background will find success. Job transfer or training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members related to your spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, chest pain, acidity, or insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You have to lose something to gain something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. You will receive your pending money from people.

Career: People from occult science, medical, and finance work backgrounds will be benefited. Dispute with your colleagues is indicated. Unemployed people will soon find a job.

Domestic & love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, constipation, or acidity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Children and married life will get financially demanding.

Career: People from share market, and event management work backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children and spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain or throat pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Keep a control over your anger on the work front.

Finance: Loans will be sanctioned soon.

Career: People from engineering background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother is indicated. Maternal relatives may pay a visit to your home.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

get freedom from your current problems.

Finance: Make your loan premium payments. Consider investing in property.

Career: People from martial arts, gym, and medical background will find success. You might consider leaving your job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling, children and aggression in love life is expected. Troubles while travelling are also indicated.

Health: You may suffer from body ache or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Work on your strengthening your relationship bonds.

Finance: Education, children, and entertainment needs will et financially demanding.

Career: People from education and engineering background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationship will tie their knot. Some people may face familial disputes.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, chest pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loan may get sanctioned.

Career: People from technical and armed forces background will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life will be affected due to work load. Keep your anger in check.

Health: You may suffer from head ache, knee pain, or acidity.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Travel with caution.

Finance: Invest in property. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from real estate and travel & tourism background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles while traveling is indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, throat pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST