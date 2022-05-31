e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
ARIES

Use your words carefully to avoid misunderstanding.

Finance: Pay your loan/ insurance premium. In-laws might help you out financially.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental/physical stress, injury, acidity, headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner through the marriage bureau.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today is a mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your colleagues and seniors is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, stomach pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Trouble in personal and commercial life is indicated.

Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.

Career: Mistakes at work or disputes with seniors are indicated. Keep a control on your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father and children is expected.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, and education is expected.

Career: People from education, real estate, mechanical sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Repairing of vehicle/house is indicated

Health: You may suffer from eye /knee/ chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Focus on earning more than losing.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. Pay loan premiums.

Career: People from occult science, medical, govt., insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be disturbed. Dispute with spouse, in-laws are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, constipation, acidity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from event management, and hospitality backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, lower back pain, throat pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Control your anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Business, education loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from mechanic work backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father and his health’s decline is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Achieve freedom from your current problems.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, security, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected. Troubles during travel, aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education, children, entertainment is indicated.

Career: People from education, mechanics, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationships will tie their knot. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned.

Career: People from STEM, arm forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, knee pain, acidity, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Travel with caution.

Finance: Spend money to improve your personality, health.

Career: People from real estate, travel & tourism sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, thigh pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

