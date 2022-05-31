Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Use your words carefully to avoid misunderstanding.
Finance: Pay your loan/ insurance premium. In-laws might help you out financially.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental/physical stress, injury, acidity, headache is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.
Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner through the marriage bureau.
Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today is a mixture of profit and loss.
Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.
Career: Dispute with your colleagues and seniors is indicated. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, stomach pain, acidity.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Trouble in personal and commercial life is indicated.
Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.
Career: Mistakes at work or disputes with seniors are indicated. Keep a control on your anger.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father and children is expected.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, and education is expected.
Career: People from education, real estate, mechanical sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Repairing of vehicle/house is indicated
Health: You may suffer from eye /knee/ chest pain, acidity, insomnia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Focus on earning more than losing.
Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. Pay loan premiums.
Career: People from occult science, medical, govt., insurance backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family life will be disturbed. Dispute with spouse, in-laws are indicated.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, constipation, acidity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Control your anger in work and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business, marriage celebration is expected.
Career: People from event management, and hospitality backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, lower back pain, throat pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Control your anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Business, education loans will be sanctioned today.
Career: People from mechanic work backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father and his health’s decline is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Achieve freedom from your current problems.
Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.
Career: People from martial arts, security, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected. Troubles during travel, aggression in love life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Strengthen your relationship bond.
Finance: Expenditure for education, children, entertainment is indicated.
Career: People from education, mechanics, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationships will tie their knot. Some people may face family disputes.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned.
Career: People from STEM, arm forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, knee pain, acidity, eye problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Travel with caution.
Finance: Spend money to improve your personality, health.
Career: People from real estate, travel & tourism sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated so take precautions accordingly.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, thigh pain, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
