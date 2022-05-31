Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Use your words carefully to avoid misunderstanding.

Finance: Pay your loan/ insurance premium. In-laws might help you out financially.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental/physical stress, injury, acidity, headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner through the marriage bureau.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today is a mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your colleagues and seniors is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, stomach pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Trouble in personal and commercial life is indicated.

Finance: Wrong decisions might lead to loss in business.

Career: Mistakes at work or disputes with seniors are indicated. Keep a control on your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father and children is expected.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, and education is expected.

Career: People from education, real estate, mechanical sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Repairing of vehicle/house is indicated

Health: You may suffer from eye /knee/ chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Focus on earning more than losing.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done. Pay loan premiums.

Career: People from occult science, medical, govt., insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be disturbed. Dispute with spouse, in-laws are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, constipation, acidity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from event management, and hospitality backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, lower back pain, throat pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Control your anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Business, education loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from mechanic work backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father and his health’s decline is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, insomnia, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Achieve freedom from your current problems.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, security, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected. Troubles during travel, aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education, children, entertainment is indicated.

Career: People from education, mechanics, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in relationships will tie their knot. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, acidity, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may get sanctioned.

Career: People from STEM, arm forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, knee pain, acidity, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Travel with caution.

Finance: Spend money to improve your personality, health.

Career: People from real estate, travel & tourism sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, thigh pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White