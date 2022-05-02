Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you busy.
Finance: Invest in your family business or property.
Career: Those who are in banking/education/hotel/ land/ vehicle business will find success.
Domestic & love life: Give time to household activities/ banking work/ family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from eye/speech problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
TAURUS
Your confidence will be your main strength.
Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.
Career: Self-employed people, people in communication/networking/ ad agency will find success.
Domestic & love life: Keep your morale and confidence levels high. Spend quality time with your children.
Health: Overall health will be fine.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Travel and spend if you like it. Don't hold back.
Finance: Invest or spend money for your family's needs.
Career: Those who are in the fields of banking/investment will find success.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy shopping with your family, or take a long journey with your family.
Health: You may suffer from nervousness or isolation, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Fulfil all your desires.
Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.
Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Try to have quality family time. Pay a visit to your children and siblings.
Health: Take efforts to stay healthy and fit.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Job might keep you busy.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Invest in your business.
Career: Travelling for work is likely.
Domestic & love life: Family time might suffer due to workload.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/throat pain.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Your luck will be with you.
Finance: Your gains are connected with your luck.
Career: Those who are in fields of education/ travel/ religion will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father’s advice. Take a long trip or pay a visit to a holy place.
Health: You may suffer from thigh pain/muscle pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities are likely to occur.
Finance: Loss is indicated in business. So plan accordingly.
Career: Work load and work pressure may increase soon.
Domestic & love life: Loan matters will get sorted. Family life might get affected due to work load.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain or stomach pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Business activities and family life will keep you busy.
Finance: Invest in business and higher education.
Career: Some business contracts might get finalised today.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriages. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage will get it.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain/ thigh pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Take time to solve your business or relationship problems.
Finance: Try to recover your losses.
Career: Hurdles at the job are expected. Doctors/ astrologers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Busy work schedule will disturb your domestic and love life.
Health: Don't neglect health due to workload. You may suffer from knee pain/stomach ache/dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Try to enjoy life, be full of love.
Finance: Spend or invest money in business or for family parties.
Career: People in share market/arts/ sports/entertainment will find success.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in a relationship will spend quality time together.
Health: Today is the day to get cured. Some people may get discharged from the hospital.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Experience a mixture of profit and loss.
Finance: Loans will get sanctioned today.
Career: People in fields of fabrics/education/ liquid items will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may pay a visit to your house. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work of your house/vehicle is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache/chest pain.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Enjoy family life and business life both.
Finance: Businessmen might sign new contracts.
Career: People in fields like share market/art /entertainment/religion will find success.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy themselves with their spouse and children.
Health: You may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain/shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
