Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking/education/hotel/ land/ vehicle business will find success.

Domestic & love life: Give time to household activities/ banking work/ family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from eye/speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Your confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people in communication/networking/ ad agency will find success.

Domestic & love life: Keep your morale and confidence levels high. Spend quality time with your children.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Travel and spend if you like it. Don't hold back.

Finance: Invest or spend money for your family's needs.

Career: Those who are in the fields of banking/investment will find success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy shopping with your family, or take a long journey with your family.

Health: You may suffer from nervousness or isolation, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Fulfil all your desires.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Try to have quality family time. Pay a visit to your children and siblings.

Health: Take efforts to stay healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Job might keep you busy.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Invest in your business.

Career: Travelling for work is likely.

Domestic & love life: Family time might suffer due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/throat pain.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Your luck will be with you.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are in fields of education/ travel/ religion will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father’s advice. Take a long trip or pay a visit to a holy place.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain/muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities are likely to occur.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business. So plan accordingly.

Career: Work load and work pressure may increase soon.

Domestic & love life: Loan matters will get sorted. Family life might get affected due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or stomach pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Business activities and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in business and higher education.

Career: Some business contracts might get finalised today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriages. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage will get it.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain/ thigh pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Take time to solve your business or relationship problems.

Finance: Try to recover your losses.

Career: Hurdles at the job are expected. Doctors/ astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Busy work schedule will disturb your domestic and love life.

Health: Don't neglect health due to workload. You may suffer from knee pain/stomach ache/dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Try to enjoy life, be full of love.

Finance: Spend or invest money in business or for family parties.

Career: People in share market/arts/ sports/entertainment will find success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in a relationship will spend quality time together.

Health: Today is the day to get cured. Some people may get discharged from the hospital.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Experience a mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Loans will get sanctioned today.

Career: People in fields of fabrics/education/ liquid items will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may pay a visit to your house. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work of your house/vehicle is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache/chest pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Businessmen might sign new contracts.

Career: People in fields like share market/art /entertainment/religion will find success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy themselves with their spouse and children.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain/shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:59 PM IST