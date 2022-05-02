e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

ARIES

Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking/education/hotel/ land/ vehicle business will find success.

Domestic & love life: Give time to household activities/ banking work/ family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from eye/speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Your confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people in communication/networking/ ad agency will find success.

Domestic & love life: Keep your morale and confidence levels high. Spend quality time with your children.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Travel and spend if you like it. Don't hold back.

Finance: Invest or spend money for your family's needs.

Career: Those who are in the fields of banking/investment will find success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy shopping with your family, or take a long journey with your family.

Health: You may suffer from nervousness or isolation, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Fulfil all your desires.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Try to have quality family time. Pay a visit to your children and siblings.

Health: Take efforts to stay healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Job might keep you busy.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Invest in your business.

Career: Travelling for work is likely.

Domestic & love life: Family time might suffer due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/throat pain.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Your luck will be with you.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are in fields of education/ travel/ religion will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father’s advice. Take a long trip or pay a visit to a holy place.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain/muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities are likely to occur.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business. So plan accordingly.

Career: Work load and work pressure may increase soon.

Domestic & love life: Loan matters will get sorted. Family life might get affected due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or stomach pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Business activities and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in business and higher education.

Career: Some business contracts might get finalised today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriages. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage will get it.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain/ thigh pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Take time to solve your business or relationship problems.

Finance: Try to recover your losses.

Career: Hurdles at the job are expected. Doctors/ astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Busy work schedule will disturb your domestic and love life.

Health: Don't neglect health due to workload. You may suffer from knee pain/stomach ache/dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Try to enjoy life, be full of love.

Finance: Spend or invest money in business or for family parties.

Career: People in share market/arts/ sports/entertainment will find success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in a relationship will spend quality time together.

Health: Today is the day to get cured. Some people may get discharged from the hospital.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Experience a mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Loans will get sanctioned today.

Career: People in fields of fabrics/education/ liquid items will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may pay a visit to your house. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work of your house/vehicle is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache/chest pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Businessmen might sign new contracts.

Career: People in fields like share market/art /entertainment/religion will find success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy themselves with their spouse and children.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain/shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:59 PM IST