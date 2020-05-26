Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
A challenging situation or minor obstacles are on the cards, but you will overcome all of them. Your trustworthiness will be appreciated by others. People associated in agricultural business will do well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It will be a good idea to invest in property and get the most profitable methods to maximize your bank balance. You may make financial gains with the help of your spouse and business partners.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your projects and ideas are likely to get approved by the higher authorities which will increase your excitement. Romantic relationship will be fine today. Those in the field of politics will do well.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You would prefer to stay alone, away from people and daily routine activities. Try to finish your work in the first half of the day. Take care of your health. Positivity is the key to happiness.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You should remain alert and careful as problems may appear in any or many areas of your life. Your health may deteriorate and you could also become emotionally disturbed.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Do not pay attention to what others talk about you; countering them will only lead to conflicts and quarrels. Make sure that all your legal papers are in place and safe. Take care or family elders and their health.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
It’s a good day for romance. Singles may find their partners. Your income is likely to increase. There will be a sense of satisfaction in regards to career. You will make good progress. Be careful while on wheels.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery. You will need to allocate funds to make good investments.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
The atmosphere at home will be happy. You will cherish the familial bond with your loved ones. A legal matter is likely to get solved. Increase in assets is indicated.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Health will show signs of improvement. Your positive approach to work will definitely help you achieve your goals. Good job opportunities are around the corner for those who are unemployed.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Seniors and bosses will appreciate your ideas and your work. Those who are looking for a new job may find one. Legal matters are likely to get solved.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Family matters will get resolved. Singles may get a good marriage proposal. Concentrate more on your work and try to complete your assignments on time. Your kids will give you happiness.