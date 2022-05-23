Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Step out of the house for your betterment.
Finance: Invest in education, vehicles, and tourism.
Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travel for educational purposes is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from obesity and sciatica.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Keep a control your speech as it may affect your profit.
Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.
Career: People from consultancy, communication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Businessmen will see growth in their business and production.
Finance: A promotion is indicated. Invest for business expansion.
Career: People from the education, legal, travel & tourism backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Strike a balance with your work and family life.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Connect to your higher soul.
Finance: Expenditure on court matters, education and donation is expected.
Career: People from legal, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You’re likely to attend a training camp or a religious place.
Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today, put yourself behind and make others happy first.
Finance: Repay your education loan, home loan installments. You may receive a charity fund.
Career: People from astrology, legal, construction backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Feel inner happiness.
Finance: Expenditure on business expansion and household items is expected.
Career: People from the education, and construction sector will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or marriage celebration.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, stomach ache/indigestion.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
LIBRA
Enjoy commercial stability.
Finance: Your communication, presentation will prove to be beneficial for your business.
Career: People from banking, education, art, entertainment, medical fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected.
Health: You may suffer from breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Meditate or indulge in religious rituals.
Finance: Expenditure on children, religious rituals, and education is expected.
Career: People from banking, finance, stock brokers, astrology backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Arrange a family reunion.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.
Finance: Spend money on house renovation, education, and hygiene needs.
Career: People from education, consultancy, and legal backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from headache or shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.
Finance: Expenditure on family and travelling is indicated.
Career: People from tourism, education, and communication backgrounds will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or abroad education. You may have to spend money for your spouse.
Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, or ear problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Celebrate your success.
Finance: Achieve financial stability.
Career: People from banking , consultancy, and education backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.
Health: You may suffer from weakness or indigestion.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Involve yourself personally in your work.
Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion.
Career: People from banking, production, education, and counselling sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take initiative for all the household activities.
Health: You may suffer from obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: WhitePublished on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM IST