Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

ARIES

Step out of the house for your betterment.

Finance: Invest in education, vehicles, and tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travel for educational purposes is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from obesity and sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.

Career: People from consultancy, communication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in their business and production.

Finance: A promotion is indicated. Invest for business expansion.

Career: People from the education, legal, travel & tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Strike a balance with your work and family life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect to your higher soul.

Finance: Expenditure on court matters, education and donation is expected.

Career: People from legal, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You’re likely to attend a training camp or a religious place.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today, put yourself behind and make others happy first.

Finance: Repay your education loan, home loan installments. You may receive a charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, legal, construction backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Expenditure on business expansion and household items is expected.

Career: People from the education, and construction sector will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or marriage celebration.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, stomach ache/indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication, presentation will prove to be beneficial for your business.

Career: People from banking, education, art, entertainment, medical fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected.

Health: You may suffer from breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Meditate or indulge in religious rituals.

Finance: Expenditure on children, religious rituals, and education is expected.

Career: People from banking, finance, stock brokers, astrology backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Arrange a family reunion.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.

Finance: Spend money on house renovation, education, and hygiene needs.

Career: People from education, consultancy, and legal backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from headache or shoulder pain.


Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.

Finance: Expenditure on family and travelling is indicated.

Career: People from tourism, education, and communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or abroad education. You may have to spend money for your spouse.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from banking , consultancy, and education backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: You may suffer from weakness or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Involve yourself personally in your work.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion.

Career: People from banking, production, education, and counselling sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative for all the household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM IST