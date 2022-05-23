Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Step out of the house for your betterment.

Finance: Invest in education, vehicles, and tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travel for educational purposes is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from obesity and sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange



TAURUS

Keep a control your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.

Career: People from consultancy, communication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in their business and production.

Finance: A promotion is indicated. Invest for business expansion.

Career: People from the education, legal, travel & tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Strike a balance with your work and family life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect to your higher soul.

Finance: Expenditure on court matters, education and donation is expected.

Career: People from legal, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You’re likely to attend a training camp or a religious place.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today, put yourself behind and make others happy first.

Finance: Repay your education loan, home loan installments. You may receive a charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, legal, construction backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Expenditure on business expansion and household items is expected.

Career: People from the education, and construction sector will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or marriage celebration.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, stomach ache/indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication, presentation will prove to be beneficial for your business.

Career: People from banking, education, art, entertainment, medical fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected.

Health: You may suffer from breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Meditate or indulge in religious rituals.

Finance: Expenditure on children, religious rituals, and education is expected.

Career: People from banking, finance, stock brokers, astrology backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Arrange a family reunion.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.

Finance: Spend money on house renovation, education, and hygiene needs.

Career: People from education, consultancy, and legal backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from headache or shoulder pain.



Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.

Finance: Expenditure on family and travelling is indicated.

Career: People from tourism, education, and communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or abroad education. You may have to spend money for your spouse.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from banking , consultancy, and education backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: You may suffer from weakness or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Involve yourself personally in your work.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion.

Career: People from banking, production, education, and counselling sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative for all the household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM IST