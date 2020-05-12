Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Chances of getting a promotion or a raise are high. Career development will open the door to success. Business expansion will prove beneficial.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It is advisable that instead of lazing around you should start or learn something new. Anything new that you will start today will prove to be a long-lasting thing. Keep your mind cool and stay positive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your love life may face some troubles. You may find it difficult to make compromises with your partner. On the business and financial fronts, losses are likely today.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will be in a highly energetic and enthusiastic mood. You will be at your creative best and your ideas, discoveries will surprise others. Your love life will improve.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
In terms of love and romance, it’s a favourable day. All the misunderstandings which were affecting your relationship will get cleared up. People in the armed forces will have a successful day. Fame is likely to increase.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your partner will appreciate your care, affection and efforts that you take to improve your relationship. Students will do well. Your colleagues will appreciate your work.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will be in a romantic mood. Minor health problems may worry you. Your income is likely to increase. Singles should spend time with their family as it will help suppress the feeling of loneliness.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your spouse will appreciate your love, care and loyalty. Those in a relationship will have a good day in terms of romance. You may meet new and interesting people on social media platforms.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You would try your best to finish your tasks before deadline, but due to lack of support from the subordinates may lead to delays which will make you stressful. Everything will fall in place by the end of the day.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Those in the field of agriculture will have a successful day. Try to finish your pending projects/ assignments. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your boss/ higher authority may ask you about the status of ongoing work, projects. Misunderstandings and clashes on the work front are likely. Be careful while on wheels.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Problems which were bothering you from long time may get solved today. Try to maintain good relationship with your colleagues. You will be in an optimistic and happy mood.