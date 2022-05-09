Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on luxury items is indicated. Today is the day for investment.

Career: People from tourism, business, cosmetics, and entertainment fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling abroad for education or a pilgrimage trip is likely. You may buy a luxurious vehicle or house.

Health: Female members must visit medical clinic or hospital for their health issues. You may suffer from throat infection or skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Go on a journey. Strive to earn better.

Finance: You may receive funds from a foreign country. Expand your knowledge about investments.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may get their loans sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Some people may get pending permits or licenses. Success in competitive exams is likely.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Changeover of job or business is indicated.

Finance: Those seeking jobs will finally find a secure position.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, eye problems, or sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day to buy a vehicle or house or shift in a new house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicle.

Career: People from education and automobile fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion is indicated. Some people may attend training camps. Student must concentrate better on their studies for successful results. Some people may find rental flats to reside in.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in business, job, and family life.

Finance: Pay loan or insurance premiums.

Career: Work pressure, and loss in business is indicated. People from occult science and finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles in journey is indicated. Delay, damage, theft is also indicated. Father's health will also be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, eye problems, or nervousness.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury and vehicle.

Career: People from education, event management, lodging, and tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people will find their life partner. Good day for marriage celebrations, marriage settlements. Today you can enjoy with your spouse

Health: You may suffer from toothache or skin problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to recover your stuck money.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxury items, and drinks.

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: People seeking jobs will finally find one.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems or muscle pain. Physical, mental stress, injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel, invest, and expend.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling abroad for education, business tour, family vacation is indicated.

Health: You will soon find cure for your medical ailments.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house or vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, and business backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students must focus better on studies. Don't get distracted by family members' exuberance.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery or chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Today your regular work day will be filled with some entertainment.

Finance: Expenses on family members or education is indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling abroad for education, business tour, family vacation, or honeymoon is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is a good day to learn anything related to art.

Finance: Invest in house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, and automobile fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Students will perform well in exams. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Expend your advice unto others. It will be helpful for them.

Finance: Businessmen must plan a concrete budget to expand their business.

Career: Some religious or spiritual activity at your office place is indicated to be performed. People from education, spiritual fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Start meditation or indulge in spiritual activities. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, skin problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:59 PM IST