Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on luxury items is indicated. Today is the day for investment.

Career: People from tourism, business, cosmetics, and entertainment fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling abroad for education or a pilgrimage trip is likely. You may buy a luxurious vehicle or house.

Health: Female members must visit medical clinic or hospital for their health issues. You may suffer from throat infection or skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Go on a journey. Strive to earn better.

Finance: You may receive funds from a foreign country. Expand your knowledge about investments.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may get their loans sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Some people may get pending permits or licenses. Success in competitive exams is likely.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Changeover of job or business is indicated.

Finance: Those seeking jobs will finally find a secure position.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, eye problems, or sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day to buy a vehicle or house or shift in a new house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicle.

Career: People from education and automobile fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion is indicated. Some people may attend training camps. Student must concentrate better on their studies for successful results. Some people may find rental flats to reside in.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in business, job, and family life.

Finance: Pay loan or insurance premiums.

Career: Work pressure, and loss in business is indicated. People from occult science and finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles in journey is indicated. Delay, damage, theft is also indicated. Father's health will also be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, eye problems, or nervousness.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury and vehicle.

Career: People from education, event management, lodging, and tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people will find their life partner. Good day for marriage celebrations, marriage settlements. Today you can enjoy with your spouse

Health: You may suffer from toothache or skin problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to recover your stuck money.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxury items, and drinks.

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: People seeking jobs will finally find one.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems or muscle pain. Physical, mental stress, injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel, invest, and expend.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling abroad for education, business tour, family vacation is indicated.

Health: You will soon find cure for your medical ailments.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house or vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, and business backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students must focus better on studies. Don't get distracted by family members' exuberance.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery or chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Today your regular work day will be filled with some entertainment.

Finance: Expenses on family members or education is indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling abroad for education, business tour, family vacation, or honeymoon is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is a good day to learn anything related to art.

Finance: Invest in house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, and automobile fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Students will perform well in exams. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Expend your advice unto others. It will be helpful for them.

Finance: Businessmen must plan a concrete budget to expand their business.

Career: Some religious or spiritual activity at your office place is indicated to be performed. People from education, spiritual fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Start meditation or indulge in spiritual activities. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, skin problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:59 PM IST