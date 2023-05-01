Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 02, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / entertainment/study.

Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports /medical/ politics/ govt job will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones.

Health: some people may suffer from heat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle / travel

Career: People in fields like tourism / education/ property / vehicle will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with family / isolation from family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / weakness.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for investments/ travel/ communication

Career: People in fields like tourism/communication / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive. Fathers/ brothers advice may help you

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / weakness

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in power.

Finance: Today is the day to achieve financial stability.

Career: People from fields like politics / govt / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee / eye / fever

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / invest/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /education/ health /business.

Career: People from fields like medical/ social / govt / bank /tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey / pilgrimage / religious event is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from fever/ eye problem / head ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so be careful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill/ travel.

Career: People from fields like occult science/ insurance /hardware/ repairing / doctors, and surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Health issues/ disputes with Father/ elder siblings Is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ heart problems / back pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will face problems in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business / family.

Career: People from politics / social / repair work / govt / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / Lumber pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is a positive day from career side but negative from family side.

Finance: Expect expenditure for job/ business/ health / family.

Career: People from banking / Hotel /medical /govt /politics/ social work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute /ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / back pain / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / premiums/ entertainment /education .

Career: People from medical / sports/ travel /entertainment / politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of father/ children is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is a romantic day with some tensions as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ house/ vehicle.

Career: People from medical/ automobile/ construction/education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Back pain / chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will try to balance family and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ communication / family.

Career: People from communication/ travel / politics/ medical / social work field will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Outing with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / chest pain / ear problem.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: People from medical / bank / hotel / politics / govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute / ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye / tooth ache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red