Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:

Travelling for official work will be fruitful.

Finance: Your ability to handle funds, budget home and business will be done nicely.

Career: Time and tide wait for none. Take a chance of each and every opportunity in business

Domestic and love life: You will have the full support of your family in whatever task you take in hand. You

Health: Calculated risks need to be taken while doing extreme exercises

Lucky number:12

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus:

There might be a lack of mutual understating and cooperation

Finance: Family funds and assets are relevant at this time as there could be unexpected demands on your time.

Career: Politics at workplace between your staff members is going to depress you.

Domestic and love life: Small clashes with partners are likely.

Health: Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Gemini

You tap all avenues and are all geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.

Finance: Your moves are inspired, your gambles will be calculated ones

Career: Those in the sports and arts sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: You may buy some dress or any other thing as shopping is likely.

Health: Tension and stress levels will get reduced.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Chrome Yellow

Cancer:

You love the planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.

Finance: You will be able to put control on your expenses.

Career: You can expect some good news at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities.

Health: You will focus more on your fitness regime.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Leo:

Do not delay in taking the decisions.

Finance: Good for you to make investments as your luck will favour you

Career: Job seekers if they brush up their skills and take some efforts job will be in their hands.

Domestic and love life: Family life will be on high and your children will give great joy.

Health: Do yoga and exercise regularly so you can be fit

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Brown

Virgo:

A half-day with minimal luck but you will be able to overcome problems.

Finance: You are very likely to be calm even though you need to face financial problems

Career: In business and job, you know your responsibilities and will work accordingly.

Domestic and love life: The family atmosphere will remain disturbed.

Health: You need to practice meditations to increase your mental steadiness.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Libra:

Your mind will be full of elevated ideas

Finance: Do not feel guilty about spending your money

Career: Building support for your plans will help you achieve a higher profile at work.

Domestic and love life: Social activities could keep you busy. Singles will find it easy to meet new people.

Health: Great health is on your way

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio:

Today if you go in a positive manner everything will be positive or vice versa.

Finance: Do not rush, make cautious decisions

Career: Miscommunications are likely, try and keep your interactions with other brief and to point.

Domestic and love life: Don’t worry as morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.

Health: If you eat your regular diet in time then no worries.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius:

your heightened energies will help you move past any hurdles without much effort.

Finance: There will be income from the business, gain from investments.

Career: Give yourself plenty of time to get to important meetings and make sure you have backed of important information.

Domestic and love life: Your social life will definitely lookup. Will make new friends or join any club.

Health: Don’t think of past setbacks which can affect your health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Purple

Capricorn:

Some of your ambitions will be realized and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well.

Finance: There is no doubt you can earn well.

Career: Sportsmen and film stars will gain fame.

Domestic and love life: Today you may buy a costly dress. Focus on creating happy situation at home.

Health: Discipline in exercise will be your priority today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Aquarius:

You are now a quieter, more cerebral more of a thinking person.

Finance: Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.

Career: Concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones.

Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Health: Outside food with loved ones may break your diet today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces:

Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time is your agenda today.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes, from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.

Domestic and love life: Your discussion with family members may turn into conflict so keep control of your tongue.

Health: Stomach related problems may arise.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Cream

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:33 AM IST
