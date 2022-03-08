Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:
Travelling for official work will be fruitful.
Finance: Your ability to handle funds, budget home and business will be done nicely.
Career: Time and tide wait for none. Take a chance of each and every opportunity in business
Domestic and love life: You will have the full support of your family in whatever task you take in hand. You
Health: Calculated risks need to be taken while doing extreme exercises
Lucky number:12
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus:
There might be a lack of mutual understating and cooperation
Finance: Family funds and assets are relevant at this time as there could be unexpected demands on your time.
Career: Politics at workplace between your staff members is going to depress you.
Domestic and love life: Small clashes with partners are likely.
Health: Women will tend to suffer from pain in their ankles.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Light Pink
Gemini
You tap all avenues and are all geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.
Finance: Your moves are inspired, your gambles will be calculated ones
Career: Those in the sports and arts sector will do well today.
Domestic and love life: You may buy some dress or any other thing as shopping is likely.
Health: Tension and stress levels will get reduced.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Chrome Yellow
Cancer:
You love the planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.
Finance: You will be able to put control on your expenses.
Career: You can expect some good news at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities.
Health: You will focus more on your fitness regime.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Leo:
Do not delay in taking the decisions.
Finance: Good for you to make investments as your luck will favour you
Career: Job seekers if they brush up their skills and take some efforts job will be in their hands.
Domestic and love life: Family life will be on high and your children will give great joy.
Health: Do yoga and exercise regularly so you can be fit
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Brown
Virgo:
A half-day with minimal luck but you will be able to overcome problems.
Finance: You are very likely to be calm even though you need to face financial problems
Career: In business and job, you know your responsibilities and will work accordingly.
Domestic and love life: The family atmosphere will remain disturbed.
Health: You need to practice meditations to increase your mental steadiness.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Baby Pink
Libra:
Your mind will be full of elevated ideas
Finance: Do not feel guilty about spending your money
Career: Building support for your plans will help you achieve a higher profile at work.
Domestic and love life: Social activities could keep you busy. Singles will find it easy to meet new people.
Health: Great health is on your way
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Yellow
Scorpio:
Today if you go in a positive manner everything will be positive or vice versa.
Finance: Do not rush, make cautious decisions
Career: Miscommunications are likely, try and keep your interactions with other brief and to point.
Domestic and love life: Don’t worry as morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.
Health: If you eat your regular diet in time then no worries.
Lucky number: 35
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius:
your heightened energies will help you move past any hurdles without much effort.
Finance: There will be income from the business, gain from investments.
Career: Give yourself plenty of time to get to important meetings and make sure you have backed of important information.
Domestic and love life: Your social life will definitely lookup. Will make new friends or join any club.
Health: Don’t think of past setbacks which can affect your health.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Purple
Capricorn:
Some of your ambitions will be realized and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well.
Finance: There is no doubt you can earn well.
Career: Sportsmen and film stars will gain fame.
Domestic and love life: Today you may buy a costly dress. Focus on creating happy situation at home.
Health: Discipline in exercise will be your priority today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow
Aquarius:
You are now a quieter, more cerebral more of a thinking person.
Finance: Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.
Career: Concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones.
Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.
Health: Outside food with loved ones may break your diet today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Orange
Pisces:
Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time is your agenda today.
Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes, from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.
Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.
Domestic and love life: Your discussion with family members may turn into conflict so keep control of your tongue.
Health: Stomach related problems may arise.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Cream
