Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

Pixabay

Aries

Decisions related to legal matters will take time, but they will turn out to be in your favour.

Finance: Do not rush; make cautious decisions regarding finances.

Career: Writers will get new scripts and ideas.

Domestic and love life: Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets and education appearing as areas of concern.

Health: Those taking treatments will benefit from them.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus

You grab good opportunities in business.

Finance: Speculative activities might give you lucrative gains.

Career: Those in acting and music must fulfil their commitments.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating a happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: Health will be improving.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Parrot green

Gemini

You will be more focussed on new projects today.

Finance: There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front.

Career: You may achieve success in some of your works if you put in efforts.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Good news will ease pressure.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer

Stay positive and everything turn out to be good.

Finance: You will earn enough money, but expenditures will be beyond your control.

Career: Taking important decisions with the help of your associates will be a good choice.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: Body ache and tiredness due to travel is indicated.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Leo

It is advisable not to make commitments that will affect your position.

Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career: Beauticians or those with a cosmetic business will climb the ladder of success today.

Domestic and love life: You might be thinking of renovating your office or house.

Health: If you maintain regular diet, there will be no health worries.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Forest green

Virgo

Pay close attention to discover a path to your goal.

Finance: Confusion will lead to mistakes while dealing with clients.

Career: Teamwork will be productive especially if your workload increases. Colleagues could turn to you for advice.

Domestic and love life: Don’t worry as morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Cream

Libra

Associates will believe in you and work according to your orders.

Finance: Your innocence will gain you contracts and make deals successful in business today.

Career: You have to look again at the proposals you will be submitting to higher authorities.

Domestic and love life: There will be good relations between new contacts in social or family functions. Singles will find their partners.

Health: Don’t get too involved in office problems. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Savannah

Scorpio

Luck will be on your side on the second half of the day.

Finance: Avoid speculative activities today.

Career: Businesspeople and professionals may face strong opposition from rivals.

Domestic and love life: Children will help you in solving domestic problems.

Health: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Cyan

Sagittarius

There will be a lot of discussions, meetings today.

Finance: You need to control your expenses; spend only if needed.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situations at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will climb the social ladder.

Health: You must clarify your doubts with doctor so in future you may not get worried.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Blue

Capricorn

You will get recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.

Finance: You will make new acquisitions, which will increase your satisfaction.

Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front.

Domestic and love life: You will be happy today.

Health: Elderly in the family will need special care.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius

In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors nonetheless.

Career: More work is what you will be taking on and could be intolerant of yourself and be expecting too much.

Domestic and love life: Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive and you may gain good information and knowledge through social circles.

Health: Keeping control over your eating habits will help you control weight today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Light green

Pisces

Those in acting and music will find hope.

Finance: Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals today.

Career: Try and keep your interactions brief and to point to avoid miscommunication.

Domestic and love life: You should engage in helping others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Health: Obstructive ailments are indicated, which will curtail your mobility.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST