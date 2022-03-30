Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Decisions related to legal matters will take time, but they will turn out to be in your favour.

Finance: Do not rush; make cautious decisions regarding finances.

Career: Writers will get new scripts and ideas.

Domestic and love life: Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets and education appearing as areas of concern.

Health: Those taking treatments will benefit from them.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus

You grab good opportunities in business.

Finance: Speculative activities might give you lucrative gains.

Career: Those in acting and music must fulfil their commitments.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating a happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: Health will be improving.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Parrot green

Gemini

You will be more focussed on new projects today.

Finance: There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front.

Career: You may achieve success in some of your works if you put in efforts.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Good news will ease pressure.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer

Stay positive and everything turn out to be good.

Finance: You will earn enough money, but expenditures will be beyond your control.

Career: Taking important decisions with the help of your associates will be a good choice.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: Body ache and tiredness due to travel is indicated.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Leo

It is advisable not to make commitments that will affect your position.

Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career: Beauticians or those with a cosmetic business will climb the ladder of success today.

Domestic and love life: You might be thinking of renovating your office or house.

Health: If you maintain regular diet, there will be no health worries.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Forest green

Virgo

Pay close attention to discover a path to your goal.

Finance: Confusion will lead to mistakes while dealing with clients.

Career: Teamwork will be productive especially if your workload increases. Colleagues could turn to you for advice.

Domestic and love life: Don’t worry as morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Cream

Libra

Associates will believe in you and work according to your orders.

Finance: Your innocence will gain you contracts and make deals successful in business today.

Career: You have to look again at the proposals you will be submitting to higher authorities.

Domestic and love life: There will be good relations between new contacts in social or family functions. Singles will find their partners.

Health: Don’t get too involved in office problems. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Savannah

Scorpio

Luck will be on your side on the second half of the day.

Finance: Avoid speculative activities today.

Career: Businesspeople and professionals may face strong opposition from rivals.

Domestic and love life: Children will help you in solving domestic problems.

Health: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Cyan

Sagittarius

There will be a lot of discussions, meetings today.

Finance: You need to control your expenses; spend only if needed.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situations at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will climb the social ladder.

Health: You must clarify your doubts with doctor so in future you may not get worried.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Blue

Capricorn

You will get recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.

Finance: You will make new acquisitions, which will increase your satisfaction.

Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front.

Domestic and love life: You will be happy today.

Health: Elderly in the family will need special care.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius

In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors nonetheless.

Career: More work is what you will be taking on and could be intolerant of yourself and be expecting too much.

Domestic and love life: Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive and you may gain good information and knowledge through social circles.

Health: Keeping control over your eating habits will help you control weight today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Light green

Pisces

Those in acting and music will find hope.

Finance: Avoid signing agreements related to financial deals today.

Career: Try and keep your interactions brief and to point to avoid miscommunication.

Domestic and love life: You should engage in helping others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Health: Obstructive ailments are indicated, which will curtail your mobility.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST