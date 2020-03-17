Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

New opportunities will give a boost to your business. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. You may spend quality time with your partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Students have to make more efforts to get success as lack of concentration might dampen their progress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your hard work and efforts will attract the right attention. Those who are looking for a job may get a good news.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your intelligence and punctuality will be appreciated by the higher authorities in the workplace. Health issues or any injuries will get recovered.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Make sure that your reputation at the workplace is safe. You will try to keep a distance from people around you. Don't doubt your capabilities.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your love life will be fine. Those in the steel or oil sectors will see a rise in income. Take care of your health. Family life will be happy.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Watch your budget, cut expenses, clear debts, make a timeline and stick to it, record daily expenditures and what you discover may be enlightening.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With your skills you will be able to impress others to adopt a higher profile at your workplace. Job seekers need to brush up their skills.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be able to answer your seniors and will convince them regarding your work and ongoing projects. Romance is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Stress and tensions are on the cards. Your greatest stress-buster will be the family interactions. Spend most of your time with loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your creativity, innovative attitude will win hearts. Overall, it’s a day full of fun and enjoyment. Be careful in terms of health. Love life will bloom.

