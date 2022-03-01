Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Your popularity, prestige and power will soar.

Finance: Financial matters will keep you occupied most of the time.

Career: Those in the political and sports sector will have a successful day.

Domestic and love life: Your loved ones will support your decisions.

Health: Jogging or walking is advisable for you.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

This is going to be a busy day. Make sure you relax well after the work gets done.

Finance: There could be smart deals that could help increase your business.

Career: Work projects in your hand may get some recognition.

Domestic and love life: Spend quality time with your family.

Health: Avoid consuming cold items as you may catch a cold or fever.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

Think wisely and talk diplomatically today.

Finance: Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, be careful.

Career: Additional work given by seniors may up your pressure.

Domestic and love life: Chose your life partner wisely. Avoid conflicts.

Health: Minor injury or headache is likely.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Brown

Advertisement

Cancer

Happiness and joy will prevail as a positive phase is going on in your life.

Finance: Discuss all terms and conditions before approval of any financial deals.

Career: New opportunities are there on the cards, especially for business people.

Domestic and love life: Improved relationships will boost your self-belief.

Health: Your mental health will be much more stable.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

This going to be a challenging day, especially for students.

Finance: Be cautious while trading in the stock market today.

Career: Do not get anxious around new people or a new place, be confident.

Domestic and love life: There will be minor clashes with your spouse.

Health: Health needs proper attention.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Your intelligence and smartness will impress everyone.

Finance: Have conversations with experienced people before making an investment.

Career: Your conversation with clients will be successful. New business contracts are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Luck is with and so is your partner. Love life will be good.

Health: Stick to your diet.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Dark brown

Advertisement

Libra

You would prefer to associate yourself with others rather than working alone.

Finance: Finances matters must be handled tactfully.

Career: Quick decisions in business or profession may go wrong.

Domestic and love life: Learn to control your temper. Avoid arguing with your spouse.

Health: The health of an elder member needs attention.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Scorpio

Avoid being overly sensitive. Keep an eye on your schedule if you don't want delays.

Finance: Proper money management will surely lead to gains.

Career: In politics, you will be able to conquer your enemies.

Domestic and love life: Short tour with the family will bring joy and happiness.

Health: Don't neglect any health issues.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius

You are enthusiastic and energised with all that is happening in your life right now.

Finance: You will progress well on the financial front.

Career: Sportspersons will get honoured.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship will be fine. Travel is on the cards.

Health: A happy mood will be the key to good health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light brown

Advertisement

Capricorn

You would be absolutely unshakeable. You would make good decisions.

Finance: Diplomatic relations with clients can be successful in getting more finance.

Career: New job opportunities are around the corner.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.

Health: Exercise regularly if you want to keep diseases at bay.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Purple

Aquarius

You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitments.

Finance: It is better to allot funds for meeting your travel expenditures.

Career: At work, there might be pressure from higher authorities.

Domestic and love life: Give yourself some space to wind down. Don't overreact on small issues.

Health: Positive eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces

You will make glorious plans for the future leading to great success.

Finance: Those trading in commodities will gain profits through speculation.

Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life: Make sure you don't hurt your loved ones with your harsh words.

Health: Take proper care if you are suffering from any serious disease now.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Wine

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:28 AM IST