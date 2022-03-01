e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Your popularity, prestige and power will soar.

Finance: Financial matters will keep you occupied most of the time.

Career: Those in the political and sports sector will have a successful day.

Domestic and love life: Your loved ones will support your decisions.

Health: Jogging or walking is advisable for you.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

This is going to be a busy day. Make sure you relax well after the work gets done.

Finance: There could be smart deals that could help increase your business.

Career: Work projects in your hand may get some recognition.

Domestic and love life: Spend quality time with your family.

Health: Avoid consuming cold items as you may catch a cold or fever.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

Think wisely and talk diplomatically today.

Finance: Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, be careful.

Career: Additional work given by seniors may up your pressure.

Domestic and love life: Chose your life partner wisely. Avoid conflicts.

Health: Minor injury or headache is likely.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Brown

Cancer

Happiness and joy will prevail as a positive phase is going on in your life.

Finance: Discuss all terms and conditions before approval of any financial deals.

Career: New opportunities are there on the cards, especially for business people.

Domestic and love life: Improved relationships will boost your self-belief.

Health: Your mental health will be much more stable.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

This going to be a challenging day, especially for students.

Finance: Be cautious while trading in the stock market today.

Career: Do not get anxious around new people or a new place, be confident.

Domestic and love life: There will be minor clashes with your spouse.

Health: Health needs proper attention.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Your intelligence and smartness will impress everyone.

Finance: Have conversations with experienced people before making an investment.

Career: Your conversation with clients will be successful. New business contracts are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Luck is with and so is your partner. Love life will be good.

Health: Stick to your diet.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Dark brown

Libra

You would prefer to associate yourself with others rather than working alone.

Finance: Finances matters must be handled tactfully.

Career: Quick decisions in business or profession may go wrong.

Domestic and love life: Learn to control your temper. Avoid arguing with your spouse.

Health: The health of an elder member needs attention.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Scorpio

Avoid being overly sensitive. Keep an eye on your schedule if you don't want delays.

Finance: Proper money management will surely lead to gains.

Career: In politics, you will be able to conquer your enemies.

Domestic and love life: Short tour with the family will bring joy and happiness.

Health: Don't neglect any health issues.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius

You are enthusiastic and energised with all that is happening in your life right now.

Finance: You will progress well on the financial front.

Career: Sportspersons will get honoured.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship will be fine. Travel is on the cards.

Health: A happy mood will be the key to good health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light brown

Capricorn

You would be absolutely unshakeable. You would make good decisions.

Finance: Diplomatic relations with clients can be successful in getting more finance.

Career: New job opportunities are around the corner.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.

Health: Exercise regularly if you want to keep diseases at bay.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Purple

Aquarius

You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitments.

Finance: It is better to allot funds for meeting your travel expenditures.

Career: At work, there might be pressure from higher authorities.

Domestic and love life: Give yourself some space to wind down. Don't overreact on small issues.

Health: Positive eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces

You will make glorious plans for the future leading to great success.

Finance: Those trading in commodities will gain profits through speculation.

Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life: Make sure you don't hurt your loved ones with your harsh words.

Health: Take proper care if you are suffering from any serious disease now.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Wine

