Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Your popularity, prestige and power will soar.
Finance: Financial matters will keep you occupied most of the time.
Career: Those in the political and sports sector will have a successful day.
Domestic and love life: Your loved ones will support your decisions.
Health: Jogging or walking is advisable for you.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus
This is going to be a busy day. Make sure you relax well after the work gets done.
Finance: There could be smart deals that could help increase your business.
Career: Work projects in your hand may get some recognition.
Domestic and love life: Spend quality time with your family.
Health: Avoid consuming cold items as you may catch a cold or fever.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Gemini
Think wisely and talk diplomatically today.
Finance: Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, be careful.
Career: Additional work given by seniors may up your pressure.
Domestic and love life: Chose your life partner wisely. Avoid conflicts.
Health: Minor injury or headache is likely.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Brown
Cancer
Happiness and joy will prevail as a positive phase is going on in your life.
Finance: Discuss all terms and conditions before approval of any financial deals.
Career: New opportunities are there on the cards, especially for business people.
Domestic and love life: Improved relationships will boost your self-belief.
Health: Your mental health will be much more stable.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Pink
Leo
This going to be a challenging day, especially for students.
Finance: Be cautious while trading in the stock market today.
Career: Do not get anxious around new people or a new place, be confident.
Domestic and love life: There will be minor clashes with your spouse.
Health: Health needs proper attention.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo
Your intelligence and smartness will impress everyone.
Finance: Have conversations with experienced people before making an investment.
Career: Your conversation with clients will be successful. New business contracts are on the cards.
Domestic and love life: Luck is with and so is your partner. Love life will be good.
Health: Stick to your diet.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Dark brown
Libra
You would prefer to associate yourself with others rather than working alone.
Finance: Finances matters must be handled tactfully.
Career: Quick decisions in business or profession may go wrong.
Domestic and love life: Learn to control your temper. Avoid arguing with your spouse.
Health: The health of an elder member needs attention.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Baby pink
Scorpio
Avoid being overly sensitive. Keep an eye on your schedule if you don't want delays.
Finance: Proper money management will surely lead to gains.
Career: In politics, you will be able to conquer your enemies.
Domestic and love life: Short tour with the family will bring joy and happiness.
Health: Don't neglect any health issues.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Sagittarius
You are enthusiastic and energised with all that is happening in your life right now.
Finance: You will progress well on the financial front.
Career: Sportspersons will get honoured.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship will be fine. Travel is on the cards.
Health: A happy mood will be the key to good health.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Light brown
Capricorn
You would be absolutely unshakeable. You would make good decisions.
Finance: Diplomatic relations with clients can be successful in getting more finance.
Career: New job opportunities are around the corner.
Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.
Health: Exercise regularly if you want to keep diseases at bay.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Purple
Aquarius
You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitments.
Finance: It is better to allot funds for meeting your travel expenditures.
Career: At work, there might be pressure from higher authorities.
Domestic and love life: Give yourself some space to wind down. Don't overreact on small issues.
Health: Positive eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments.
Lucky number: 34
Lucky colour: Orange
Pisces
You will make glorious plans for the future leading to great success.
Finance: Those trading in commodities will gain profits through speculation.
Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.
Domestic and love life: Make sure you don't hurt your loved ones with your harsh words.
Health: Take proper care if you are suffering from any serious disease now.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: WinePublished on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:28 AM IST