Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 03, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may spend money on devotional things. Seeking blessings of a guru or indulging into spirituality could be on your list today. Mentally, you will feel more relaxed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Promotion or a change in job is on the cards. Take a break and spend time with yourself and analyse your life problems. Be careful while making career decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid any change in terms of job or business. Take care of your health. Your opponents are likely to lose against you. This is a favourable day to invest in real estate or land.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your caring and helpful nature will win many hearts. Don't over-think and distract your mind from negative thoughts. Your life partner will give you happiness.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Like a lion, you will roar wherever you go! Prosperity and success on both domestic and professional fronts are likely. Advocates will have a good day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you are capable of doing. Students will perform well in exams. Romance is in the air.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Family matters may turn worse today and there might be clashes, quarrels in the house. You will feel be in a depressive mood. Don't neglect your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Business ventures may suffer from losses. You can escape any psychological ordeals, all you need is sheer will power and determination. Spend time with your loved ones.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Strong words will bring strong reactions. You might accompany your parents to a place of worship. Family outing or a long romantic drive with the spouse is likely in the evening.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your memory and particularity of completing any assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today it could be your one of your toughest day. Avoid making hasty decisions to avoid further problems. Your skills or knowledge might get tested at the workplace.

