Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be at your romantic best. You would shower all your love and care for your life partner. Your perspective and ideas may get appreciated. Financial gains are on the cards.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will be fortunate in terms of romance but your possessiveness towards your partner will trigger problems. Your enemies might try to tarnish your image, be careful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You will receive favours from your superiors and also from government authorities. You will make good progress in your professional sphere. New acquisitions, buying a luxury item is on the cards.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Do not neglect your health. A minor health issue is likely to turn bigger if ignored. Unexpected financial gains are on the cards. Disappointments at workplace may turn you down.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Health will be troublesome. Your energy levels will dip. Make sure you don’t get overconfident while doing your office work. Students need to pull up their socks.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will be filled with confidence and begin to think really big. The business collaboration will be profitable. Your fame is likely to increase. Business people will see a rise in demand for their products.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Students from the technical sector who were working on a research or a key project from long time may get a big breakthrough. Consistency in your performance is must if you want success and profits.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Business will grow. You would be able to clear off your debt as the cash flow will increase. You will get in touch with your long-lost friends, thanks to social media.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Learn to make adjustments. Avoid taking any risk. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. Pay attention to your marital life.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Give your life partner much-needed love, care and attention. Sportspersons will do well. Things will work in your favour both on the love and work front.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may have to make a compromise at the workplace. Gains and losses will be the part of the game in shares today. Your expenses will increase. Be careful while on the wheels.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your generosity will be loved and appreciated by all. You may lend a helping hand to someone who is in financial trouble. Make sure you stay home and relax, meditate and rejuvenate.