Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do not use all your energy at one go or you will end up feeling tired and exhausted. Be prepared to face opposition and criticism. Legal matters should be handled with care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Focus on all your ideas and channel them into one positive direction. Seniors or higher authorities may create hindrances for you, so stay alert. Follow your heart, not mind

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid spending mindlessly on unwanted things. People working as doctors, nurses may have a crucial day. Be cautious while on the wheels. Do not neglect your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your communicating skills and other core abilities will make you stand out. You may meet new and interesting people who will later prove beneficial for you. Love is in the air.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your open-hearted spirit makes you a beacon of compassion in a harried time. Those who are in a committed relationship may think of getting married. Avoid overthinking.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This is the time to learn new skills, to give your career a lift. You may share your knowledge with others. On the personal front, you need to be available for your loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Focus on leveraging your skillset. Promotion is on the cards. Scholars may get invited as a guest speaker in a seminar. Your desire to come into the limelight will be fulfilled.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Strike while the iron is hot, don’t wait for the next day. Think before you speak. You will have to tackle all your problems on your own. Work pressure is likely to double up.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

New opportunities are around the corner for business people. Spend time with your family members. Try to get to the bottom of the problem. Joint finances will be fruitful.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Be careful if you are going to travel with some elderly person. Any legal matter which is related to your personal life will take time to solve. Stay connected to loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may do your bit and take steps to make the world a better place. You may reach out to those who need your help. Your life partner may not support your ideas.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Health related problems are likely to occur. Control your anger. You may feel neglected and cornered as your friends/ associates may not include you in discussions.

