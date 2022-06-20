e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
ARIES

Concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: Consider buying property / vehicle today.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother may face some health issues today. Join career oriented courses. A job prospect is likely.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, weakness.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful

Finance: Invest in communication or advertisements.

Career: People from communication, journalism, publication backgrounds will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your children/siblings.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image or cause you loss.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums and tooth treatment.

Career: People from occult science, education, insurance sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work

Health: You may suffer from throat/toothache, eye / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

You may face problems in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health and family.

Career: People from insurance, medical, hardware sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Trouble with academic life and travelling is indicated. Take care of yourself and family members.

Health: You may suffer from headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Get returns of your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, office expansion, career development.

Career: Jobless people may get job. People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload, illness.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, constipation, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Jobless people will find a promising opportunity. Economic growth is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health.

Career: People from legal, religion, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, asthma, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Take a break from your daily routine and enjoy time with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children and entertainment.

Career: Changeover of jobs is indicated. People from art, entertainment, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate. Spend time with children.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study and take ample rest.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, or home.

Career: People from communication, tourism, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Consider working from home today.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Struggle and earn.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Expand your insurance knowledge.

Career: People from communication, literature, publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

You might receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, family needs.

Career: People from banking, finance, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may spend time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Travel, spend, and invest in medical treatment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment and travelling.

Career: People from medical, tourism, finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed because of illness.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /sinus / eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Celebrations, reunion, partying, and travelling will keep you occupied.

Finance: Expect expenditure on celebrations, parties, and travelling.

Career: People from event management, sports, art, travelling sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Delay in long duration travels is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from asthma, bronchitis, hairfall.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

