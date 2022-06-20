Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: Consider buying property / vehicle today.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother may face some health issues today. Join career oriented courses. A job prospect is likely.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, weakness.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful

Finance: Invest in communication or advertisements.

Career: People from communication, journalism, publication backgrounds will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your children/siblings.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image or cause you loss.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums and tooth treatment.

Career: People from occult science, education, insurance sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work

Health: You may suffer from throat/toothache, eye / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

You may face problems in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health and family.

Career: People from insurance, medical, hardware sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Trouble with academic life and travelling is indicated. Take care of yourself and family members.

Health: You may suffer from headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Get returns of your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, office expansion, career development.

Career: Jobless people may get job. People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to workload, illness.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, constipation, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Jobless people will find a promising opportunity. Economic growth is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health.

Career: People from legal, religion, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, asthma, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Take a break from your daily routine and enjoy time with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children and entertainment.

Career: Changeover of jobs is indicated. People from art, entertainment, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate. Spend time with children.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study and take ample rest.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, or home.

Career: People from communication, tourism, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Consider working from home today.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Struggle and earn.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Expand your insurance knowledge.

Career: People from communication, literature, publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

You might receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, family needs.

Career: People from banking, finance, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people may spend time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Travel, spend, and invest in medical treatment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment and travelling.

Career: People from medical, tourism, finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed because of illness.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /sinus / eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Celebrations, reunion, partying, and travelling will keep you occupied.

Finance: Expect expenditure on celebrations, parties, and travelling.

Career: People from event management, sports, art, travelling sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Delay in long duration travels is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from asthma, bronchitis, hairfall.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black