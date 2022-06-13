e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
ARIES

Focus on studies and career

Finance: Apply for vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, and real estate backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career-oriented courses. A promising opportunity might soon come your way.

Health: You may suffer from nervous system, skin / ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Pay heed to advice of family members regarding any decisions.

Finance: Prioritise your health and personality.

Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, stock market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take out time for family.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Pay medical bills and education fees.

Career: People from astrology, education, insurance, investment will find success.

Domestic & love life: Invest in property or for education abroad.

Health: You may suffer from throat problems, toothache, eye / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today your all wishes will come true.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication purposes, and children are indicated.

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pending permissions will be granted. Love proposals may be accepted.

Health: You may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Expand your knowledge of investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated.

Career: People from consultancies, finance companies, HR agencies, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from throat infcetion.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You may feel dissatisfied with your career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertisement, communication, health, and education.

Career: People from advertisement, communication, spirituality, and entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage trip.

Health: Today will be a healthy day.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Be cautious as things might not go in your favor.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, occult science, finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House/vehicle repairing is indicated. Students may face academic difficulties.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, foot pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle/sign documents carefully as trouble is indicated.

Finance: Expenses on educational and business purposes are indicated.

Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to compromise something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain, coughing.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Expand your knowledge about insurance.

Career: People from consultancy, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or excessive job responsibilities. A promising opportunity is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat / eye pain, lumbar pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment and education is indicated.

Career: People from medical, event management, and sports backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully as some damage/injury is indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice before helping anyone financially.

Career: People from STEM, education, finance companies, hardware sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house/vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems. Surgery/operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Indulge in celebrations, reunions, parties.

Finance: Expenses on celebration and parties are indicated.

Career: People from event management, journalism, publication backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot. Married couples may enjoy a romantic date.

Health: You may suffer from cough, and asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

