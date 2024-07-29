Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities and banking work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ vehicle/ house

Career: People from banking/ education / land / vehicle will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / speech problems

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / personality / communication.

Career: people from communication / networking / travel / ad. Agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for travel and expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / investment / tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: shopping / long journey with your family is indicated.

Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated, eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / friends / elder sibling.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time.

Health: Some people may suffer from cough / cold

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ career / travel .

Career: People from tourism / hospital / medical / marine will get success.

Domestic & love life: Long journey / ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /feet/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today your luck will be with you.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / education/ religious activity.

Career: Those who are in field like education / travel / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. Long journey or a religious trip is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may face commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / commission / repairing / maintenance.

Career: People in occult/ secret services/ surgeons/ insurance/repair work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study/travel/business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / higher education/ travel

Career: People from communication / education / travel /lodging will get success.

Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / pain in thighs

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business / relationship problems.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / health / maintenance.

Career: People from medical / occult / insurance/ finance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy life, full of love and entertainment.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / business

Career: People in Share market / arts / sports / entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married or those who are in relationship will spend time together.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain / waist pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to learn and earn.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/ education /health.

Career: People in fields like fabrics / education / medical / liquid items will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Ill health of/ dispute with mother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / chest pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /communication/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment /communication/travel

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Fun time with siblings/children is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red