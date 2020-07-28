Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Domestic affairs will occupy your attention and set off a great deal of action, though it may not always be to your liking or inclination. There will be intrusions from others which you should guard against.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Take care of your health. Also, the health of a family member is likely to deteriorate. There might be a change in your schedule today. Stay away from junk food.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your confidence will boost. Great spiritual reinforcements are on the cards which will give you the much-needed strength to fight back against life’s problem. Doctors will do well.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your ideas and concepts are likely to get approved by seniors at the workplace. Your prestige will increase and your rapport with co-workers will also improve. You will find a solution to problems.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your skills and expertise will come to the forefront. Big success and achievements are on the cards. A good marriage proposal may come on your way. Do not neglect your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
People who are associated with the film industry may get new opportunities. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors. Romance is in the air.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Some exciting things may happen today. You may feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Love life will bloom. Be clear with your thoughts.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
In case of differences, be assertive so that others don’t vie you as a pushover. Don’t get too aggressive as it will counterproductive. Be cautious while on the wheels.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Be diplomatic in your interactions and be tactful if you disagree with anyone’s views. On the romantic front, either of you may overreact on minor issues which will make things stressful.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your romantic life may hit a rough patch. You will not be able to make compromises with your partner which will lead to tensions. On the business front, losses are on the cards.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Combination of efforts and luck will find a way to your problems. Students should stop procrastinating if they want to achieve success in their academics. Avoid trading in stocks.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Writers will have a successful day. Business people or those who run small businesses should keep an eye on their workers’ activities. Sportspersons will gain fame in their career.