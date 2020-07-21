Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will make progress well in your on-going projects. You will make good moves in the workplace. Business is likely to grow. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your seniors are likely to put blames on you for the mistakes which you are not responsible for. A misunderstanding may also occur in the workplace. Avoid junk food.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You are busier than ever before and highly motivated for whatever you undertake and it shows in the result. You will spend quality time with your loved ones. Take care of your health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your big ego may become a barrier on the road to advancement and success. Learn to control your anger. Happy moments with family are on the cards.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. Stay alert in matters related to career and finance as minor obstacles are on the cards. Love life may go through some troubles.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your loved ones, well-wishers may extend a helping hand in case you face a financial problem today. Avoid taking risks on the financial front. Do not lend your money to anyone.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your plans are likely to be executed. Business people may yield expected returns. Not only your friends but also your foes will appreciate your hard work and achievements.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your energy may drop and you may feel sleepy all the time. Your ideas and views are likely to get opposed to the workplace. Avoid arguing with higher authorities.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Be flexible and go with the flow as certain situations may be in a state of flux and you need to keep making changes as you go along. Avoid engaging in social activities as much as possible.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will be in an energetic mood. An interesting day waits for you. You will experience a positive atmosphere in the workplace. You would share your inner feelings with your partner and would feel better connected to him/her.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Listen to your partner/ spouse and do not just complain or rant about problems. Try to understand your partner better. Strike a balance in your relationship so that the bond remains intact.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your consistency may reap good benefits at the workplace. A rise in income or a promotion is on the cards. Your confidence will boost.