 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, and health.

Career: People in fields like education, automobile, publication, and communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother's ill health and family disputes are indicated. Good day to join career-oriented courses; some may get a job.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy, entertain, and communicate.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, entertainment, travel, and communication.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated. Advice from family members will help in decisions.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infections and bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study and do household activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education, vehicle, family needs, and travel.

Career: People in education, communication, publication, and courier services will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated. Busy with outside work for office and family.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, tooth ache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel, invest, and manage expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, communication, and travel.

Career: People in journalism, tourism, literature, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated. Ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat pain, breathing issues, shoulder pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get returns on your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, and investments.

Career: People in finance, banking, communication, and consulting will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a long journey with family. Ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from skin, throat, or coughing issues.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career without depending on others.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, and personality.

Career: People in advertising, communication, and publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis or knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel, study, and enjoy.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, and entertainment.

Career: People in tourism, law, marketing, entertainment, and communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go on a long journey or attend a religious activity.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected with some loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, premiums, and health.

Career: People in networking, occult science, research, and journalism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Ill health or dispute with father is indicated. Difficult to spend time with family due to work responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, or cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle and face potential losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on premiums, business, travel, study, and spouse.

Career: People in insurance, literature, publication, research, consulting, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel and take care of health.

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment, education, business, spouse, and travel are indicated.

Career: People in medical, communication, publication, and media will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to enjoy and take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, spouse, premiums, and maintenance.

Career: People in entertainment, medical, sports, communication, occult science, cyber security, HR, and call centers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Struggle in business or relationships is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, or may need surgery.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy, study, and handle business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, medical bills, education, spouse, and house.

Career: People in entertainment, education, journalism, and publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some disputes in family are indicated. Those in relationships may tie the knot; married couples can enjoy a romantic date.

Health: Some may suffer from cough or asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 8 To July 14, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 8 To July 14, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Rahu's Transit In Uttara Bhadrapada: How It Affects Zodiac Signs And Remedies You Need

Rahu's Transit In Uttara Bhadrapada: How It Affects Zodiac Signs And Remedies You Need