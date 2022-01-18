Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Those in the field of sports and culture will earn good fame. Your self-confidence will boost. New ambitions will be realised. Don't rush to get married, wait for the right person.

Taurus: Wear your favourite dress, look good and love yourself. You will experience inner peace and growth. There will be a sense of contentment on the personal front.

Gemini: There are strong chances that you may get a better paying job. Change of place is on the cards, you are likely to move to another state. Keep your eyes on your enemies.

Cancer: This could be an unfavorable day in terms of work. You may fail to meet your deadlines or daily goals at work which may upset you. Avoid arguing with your bosses/ seniors.

Leo: You are a charmer even when the tide is not in your favour. Business people and those in the field of politics may have a successful day. Health needs attention. Spend wisely.

Virgo: You will do outstandingly well, but your so-called well-wishers may feel jealous about your success. Don't let the success go to your head. Your ego may land you in trouble.

Libra: You will share a very good rapport with seniors. You will get full cooperation from superiors. A marked growth in your career is indicated. Love life needs attention.

Scorpio: Arranging funds for your upcoming or future projects would be on your agenda. Also, try to keep some funds aside for the family. Domestic life will be fine.

Sagittarius: Household work will keep you busy. Your spouse will be supportive today. Be careful while travelling. Follow a healthy diet. Avoid overthinking. Meditation is a must for you.

Capricorn: Most of your day will be spent in solving personal and professional matters. Avoid making hasty decisions today. Your leadership skills will be appreciated by all.

Aquarius: Make sure you include your partners in decision making on the business front as it will prove beneficial. Stick to your diet and workout regularly. Avoid procrastinating.

Pisces: Delays or other disruptions could cause stressful moments. This could be a little challenging in terms of profession or career. Your abilities will be tested today, good luck.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:00 AM IST