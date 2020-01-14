Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A good day in terms of career and business. You will make money and progress. Avoid spending recklessly on your lover/partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may get restless and lose your control at home which will lead to arguments with the family members. At the workplace, you may step back while dealing with the clients.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stability will be seen on the business front. Good inflow of cash will help clear your debts. You may meet old friends or relatives at a social function.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It won’t be that easy to stick to your budget. Decisions taken in haste might go wrong. Be cautious while on wheels as minor accident or injuries may happen.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Love life and financial status are all set to flourish. You will feel happy and secure. At the workplace, all your doubts or issues will get solved. Actors will have a good day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Seniors may keep a watch on your activities, so be careful. Business people may suffer from losses. Keep a tab on your expense. Politicians should be careful about what they say.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

People in the field of computers/ technical department will earn fame due to their work. It is advisable that you start planning about future ventures or business in now.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the help of your colleagues, you will be able to finish your assignments on time. Students who are prepared for the exam can get good marks more than their expectations.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Expenditures associated with your family, home or property could be higher than expected so be sensible and keep a little in your piggy bank just in case.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

A long drive with your companion will make you stress-free. Too much shopping will empty your pockets. Obstructions will reduce and your life will start taking a positive turn.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your love life may face some issues. Someone is aware of your needs and feelings. If you are planning to purchase a new home, push off your plans. Health problems are on the cards.

