Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Lawyers will have a successful day. Your confidence will be high. Your assertiveness will make you stand out from others. Singles may find someone special.

Taurus: New responsibilities and financial gains are on the cards for working professionals. Your spouse will understand you better and will also help in solving your problems.

Gemini: Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. You may plan to invest money in new property. Socialising with close friends would be one of your agendas.

Cancer: There is no harm in accepting your mistakes and apologising for committing them. You will earn pretty well, but make sure that you don't spend everything in one go.

Leo: Financial matters may cause immense stress. You may feel you are been ignored at your workplace. A wrong decision may lead you to a major loss, so make wise decisions.

Virgo: Although there is nothing specific to celebrate today, you'd be in a good mood for no reason. You will be at your romantic best. Those in the field of politics may do well.

Libra: An important assignment with deadlines will test your sincerity and dedication. Using your latent talent to enhance your career prospects will prove beneficial for you.

Scorpio: You will feel empowered and self-dependent. Your social quotient will peak. You will stand strong and tall against the tide. Happiness, peace will prevail in family life.

Sagittarius: Curtail frivolous expenses. Learn to combat your fears. You should stop worrying about what the future holds for you. Students need to concentrate more on their studies.

Capricorn: Some of you may have to deal with legal matters which could require you to travel. Your partner expects your love and attention, try to spend more time with him/ her.

Aquarius: Your consistency might get tested today at the workplace as work pressure will be increasing. Don't expect others to help you. Don't neglect your health. Avoid overthinking.

Pisces: Persistence dedication will help you to avoid all types of marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be good though social life may throw some challenges.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST