Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 07, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your bonds with your loved ones will get deeper. Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation, through conservative and reliable investment will provide returns in the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your determination and confidence will be high. Your social quotient will peak. You will stand strong against your enemies. Family life will be happy and peaceful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are likely to get a stage or a scope to show your talent. Professionals may try to settle overseas for work purposes. Domestic life will be peaceful. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A day full of excitement. New job opportunities are around the corner. On the career front, Too many options may make you a little confused. Romance is in the air.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will take up the challenges with head-on.  You will earn good profits. The hard work which you had done in the past will now reap success.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will see the positive side of things and will feel more serene. Try to devote more time to your partner or you may be reproached. Big changes on the career front are on the cards.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With your love and kind nature, you will control and at the same time guide your children to the right path. The atmosphere around you will keep you in a happy mood.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There will be a lot of relief on the domestic front. You will get fame and honour in politics. Those in sports or acting sector will earn success. Travelling is on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Difficulties and hardships are indicated on the work front. You will be given an additional responsibility at the workplace. Romantic relationship will blossom.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your public relations skills will be put to use. The atmosphere at the workplace and at home will be pleasant. You will be very effective and powerful in the meetings.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to focus more on the domestic front. Misunderstanding with the partner will get vanished. Your abilities and skills will be tested. Work hard and avoid procrastination.

