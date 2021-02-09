Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don't show your emotional side to someone who doesn't care much about your emotions and feelings. If possible, avoid driving. The workload is likely to increase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans can be made with spouse or family members. Your respect and rapport in the workplace will increase immensely. Domestic happiness is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. You are planning to purchase a new home, then try to postpone the plan for the time being. Health may be troublesome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your personal commitments will take a back seat. Social welfare, volunteering for the betterment of a particular section of people may keep you busy. Health needs attention.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may spend quality time with your family/ friends. Work pressure may get reduced. You will get enough time and opportunities to up your skills. Confidence will boost.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Work as well as domestic responsibilities will keep you on your toes. Take care of yourself, as you may feel exhausted. Keep a tab on anger. Avoid arguing with co-workers.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With the right amount of hard work and dedication, you will be able to reap benefits. Your name and fame will soar, only if you change your attitude and believe in yourself.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

No major or minor hurdles are seen on the work front, things will go smoothly. Those in the field of publicity & communication may have a good day. Love is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your romantic relationship will get more passionate. Your love, care and affection will be valued by your spouse/ partner. Business people should pitch in for long term contracts.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The most unpromising situation can suddenly transform into a unique opportunity. Do not try to dominate or take control over your partner, it will backfire you.

