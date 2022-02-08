Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will give your all to improve things if your needs are increasing faster than your income. You might accompany your parents to a place of worship.

Taurus: You can impress opposite sex people today and can sign some contracts with them. In business, you can handle big projects; try to get them quickly. Family life will be fine.

Gemini: You may be in a restless mood and your aggressive attitude could alienate those around you. Express your opinions, but be diplomatic. There are hurdles in achieving your goals today.

Cancer: As far as the family is concerned, you have to face a bit of trouble. Where your life partner is concerned, the relationship would not be very flexible. But the good point is this will not result in any serious consequences.

Leo: Demands for your products are going to increase. So, reconsider the price of products to earn more profits. Export and import business will have some major problems.

Virgo: Your personal life is popping with surprises, but progress at work occurs at a steadier pace. Elevating your career ambitions and multiplying your opportunities for advancement.

Libra: Some old contacts will prove helpful in giving your business a boost. Today, you will be feeling a little better. Seniors will appreciate your work.

Scorpio: Disproportion between expenses and incomes may also lead to problems. Even the superiors at your workplace may feel unconvinced about you that will minimize your confidence in work.

Sagittarius: Confusion will be rising in mind that may result in mistakes while working on projects. Health problems will delay your assignments. Those in sports and arts have to struggle today.

Capricorn: You may spend quality time with friends and loved ones today. Your emotions are more intense now and you may have to keep a tab on mood swings.

Aquarius: Your mind may get disturbed by the behaviour of one of your colleagues and you might keep thinking about that, which will impact your health and work today.

Pisces: You'll need someone trustworthy to whom you can delegate part of your job. You are reaching your limit so start teaching someone exactly what you do. Romance is in the air.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:54 AM IST