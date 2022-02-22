Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You have to keep a track of your project to get it completed on time. Those in the politics and social sectors will have progress in the coming period.

Taurus: Avoid getting involved in others' conflicts. Some people may try to tarnish your image. Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Gemini: You have to be diplomatic in politics as the opposition might be looking for your faults. Investigate reports from your end before sanctioning them. Students need to work hard.

Cancer: Speculation may lead to gains. Take the advice of experienced people in your sector before making a switch in your career. Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Leo: Communicate with your seniors and then only arrive at a decision. This is the time to secure your position. These are bad times and you may need help from anyone.

Virgo: The fresh set of contacts will be advantageous for changes you are looking to make in your life, both personally and professionally. Project confidence and just be yourself.

Libra: You may suffer from a cold so it is advisable you avoid cold items. There will be a rise in your profit margin. Those looking for a new job have to search a lot to get it.

Scorpio: Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home to reduce quarrels. Minor health problems will delay your important tasks.

Sagittarius: Intellectual preoccupations, paperwork, documents, negotiations and other procedures will eat up much of your energy, so don’t keep pending works.

Capricorn: You will perform well in the arts and music sectors. Many assignments are pending for the past few days, which you have to concentrate on today.

Aquarius: If you want to achieve harmony, you should talk things out instead. Increased social honour may be witnessed. Those in the IT sector will do well today.

Pisces: Both your personal, as well as, professional life will go smooth. People who are associated with the real estate business will get profit. Investment in the stock market will be profitable.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST