Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 18, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your pending work will come to the finishing stage if you take some more efforts today. Your partner will give you happiness. Playing a sport or indulging in a hobby would refresh you inside out.</p>.<p>Think twice before making a decision in terms of family matters. Seek advice from the elder members of the family in order to solve family feuds.</p>.<p>You may get burdened with the workload. Your multitasking skills will be at its best. Seniors and co-workers may ask for your help. Make time to rest and recoup your energies.</p>.<p>Learn to control your feelings. Today, you may appear emotionally weak in front of your partner or someone from the opposite sex. Legal matters will end in your favour.</p>.<p>Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps of today gracefully and safely. Don't get depressed if seniors overlook your hard work.</p>.<p>You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. Family life and health will be stable today. You must save money if you gain extra profits in your business.</p>.<p>Important business deals will be successful. Your partner will make you happy and cheer you up after a long and tiring day. Some magical moments are waiting to happen in your life.</p>.<p>You will find yourself indulging in meditation and spirituality. Spending money on religious things or events are also on the cards. Believe in yourself and stay positive.</p>.<p>There are chances that you will find ways to come out of situations that were troubling you for a long time. A short tour with spouse will refresh you.</p>.<p>Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will benefit through speculation or from debt recovery. Those in the acting field may get a big break.</p>.<p>People from the opposite sex will get attracted to you, thanks to your intellect and smartness. Proper guidance from a professional will help your business grow.</p>.<p>Your income is likely to increase and there may be an opportunity to improve your future financial situation. You will be able to clear up most of your debts.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>