Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 18, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your pending work will come to the finishing stage if you take some more efforts today. Your partner will give you happiness. Playing a sport or indulging in a hobby would refresh you inside out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Think twice before making a decision in terms of family matters. Seek advice from the elder members of the family in order to solve family feuds.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may get burdened with the workload. Your multitasking skills will be at its best. Seniors and co-workers may ask for your help. Make time to rest and recoup your energies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Learn to control your feelings. Today, you may appear emotionally weak in front of your partner or someone from the opposite sex. Legal matters will end in your favour.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps of today gracefully and safely. Don't get depressed if seniors overlook your hard work.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. Family life and health will be stable today. You must save money if you gain extra profits in your business.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Important business deals will be successful. Your partner will make you happy and cheer you up after a long and tiring day. Some magical moments are waiting to happen in your life.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will find yourself indulging in meditation and spirituality. Spending money on religious things or events are also on the cards. Believe in yourself and stay positive.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There are chances that you will find ways to come out of situations that were troubling you for a long time. A short tour with spouse will refresh you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will benefit through speculation or from debt recovery. Those in the acting field may get a big break.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

People from the opposite sex will get attracted to you, thanks to your intellect and smartness. Proper guidance from a professional will help your business grow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your income is likely to increase and there may be an opportunity to improve your future financial situation. You will be able to clear up most of your debts.

