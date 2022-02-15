Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: A new positive phase is likely to begin in your love life which will lead you to fulfilment and joy. Make appropriate choices and avoid making impulsive decisions.

Taurus: Your life partner will largely rely on you today, hence good support is expected from your part. Love life may hit a rough patch. Control your anger.

Gemini: One of your children may move to another state/ country for education. Creative energies would be high and you will remain more self-centered than usual.

Cancer: Those in the field of politics may get tensed about their performance. Stay focused. Avoid depending on others. The luck will be with you, only if you work hard.

Leo: Writers and poets will be at their creative best. You will finally get some time to spend with your family. The past investment will prove beneficial soon. Avoid junk food.

Virgo: Minor hurdles at work may frustrate you. Learn to be cooperative with your colleagues. Higher authorities may increase put more workload on you, so be prepared.

Libra: There is a positive change in your attitude and perspective. You have now become more caring towards your loved ones. You need to work hard on your ego.

Scorpio: You may help people come out of a drastic situation. Your love life will be blissful. Your spouse will support you on the domestic and emotional fronts.

Sagittarius: You need to focus on your mental wellness along with your physical health. A business trip is on the cards. Your spouse/ partner will appreciate your care.

Capricorn: This is a favourable time for buying a new home. Spirituality along with some positivity will help you overcome hurdles today. A good day for students.

Aquarius: Avoid getting overly enthusiastic. Use your energy accordingly. Do not neglect your health. Avoid arguing with your relatives today. Learn to accept criticism.

Pisces: Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST