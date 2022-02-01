Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You may look for new people or contacts but don't forget the old ones or friends, who had helped you in the past. Romantic relationships might go through a tense phase today. Magical moments may work against you so be cautious.

Taurus: It will be a good idea today to complete your pending task quickly. You will benefit from your past investment or any ancestor properties very soon. Maintaining good health will help you keep away viral infections.

Gemini: You need to discuss and take views from your associates and then take any important decision today at the workplace. In business, particularly manufacturing, you may face a shortage of raw materials.

Cancer: Your helping and kind nature will force your associates to do a favour for you and also help you to clear your misunderstanding with the boss. Romance is in the air.

Leo: You can expect to get a good response from your partner and also enjoy some romantic moments. You need to use your money wisely and refrain from overspending to maintain a comfortable financial position.

Virgo: An increase in income is likely today. Students must take care of their documents as they might get misplaced. Your temper will get you in trouble. There will be some problems at the workplace.

Libra: Unexpected gains are likely. In social work, you will receive honour and fame. Today, you will be able to entertain your partner and make him/her happy. The business will take a new positive turn.

Scorpio: Take care of your health and don’t eat junk food. It will be a tension-filled day. Love at first sight or sudden marriage is on the cards. Court matters will bother you today.

Sagittarius: You have to put brakes on your emotions. Some of you may be contemplating joining a charitable organisation. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.

Capricorn: You will find yourself engaged in business meetings and will not get much time for your life partner. In politics and sports, you can overtake others as opportunities are going to come your way.

Aquarius: Musicians and painters will get ample opportunities to display their talents. Those in the airline business will get time to relax from their busy schedule. Romance is in the air.

Pisces: Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST