e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 03:35 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: Speed up and work with full dedication and enthusiasm if you really want to succeed. New beginnings are on the cards. Spend quality time with your family.

Taurus: Do not take risks unnecessarily. Personal matters will keep you busy most of the time. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Gemini: Think twice before trusting anyone. A hectic day awaits. Pay attention to the health of your family members, especially kids and elders.

Cancer: Be discreet with your views, do not change your mind again and again. Singles may meet someone special. Use your money wisely.

Leo: You may invest a good sum of money for buying a piece of land. Discuss your proposals with an advisor before sanctioning them. Avoid outside food.

Virgo: Your over-enthusiasm at the workplace may land you in trouble. Misunderstandings are likely to crop between you and co-workers. Travelling is likely.

Libra: Your cherished desires will be fulfilled. Prosperity, fame, profits, good income is on the cards. A new project which may prove beneficial is on the way.

Scorpio: Some of the natives are likely to visit a picturesque place with their families. You will get due recognition for your hard work. Luck is with you.

Sagittarius: A balanced diet and exercise, along with rest and relaxation are necessary for you. One of your desires is likely to be fulfilled. Don't neglect mental health.

Capricorn: You may think of buying a house. Seek professional advice if you are unable to find solutions to financial problems. Avoid making hasty decisions.

Aquarius: This is a good time to buy a new home. Spirituality along with a positive mindset will help you overcome hurdles. Students will do well.

Pisces: Manufacturers will see a rise in the demand for their products. Students need to concentrate more in studies. Avoid being too rigid with loved ones.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement