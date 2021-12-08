Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Speed up and work with full dedication and enthusiasm if you really want to succeed. New beginnings are on the cards. Spend quality time with your family.

Taurus: Do not take risks unnecessarily. Personal matters will keep you busy most of the time. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Gemini: Think twice before trusting anyone. A hectic day awaits. Pay attention to the health of your family members, especially kids and elders.

Cancer: Be discreet with your views, do not change your mind again and again. Singles may meet someone special. Use your money wisely.

Leo: You may invest a good sum of money for buying a piece of land. Discuss your proposals with an advisor before sanctioning them. Avoid outside food.

Virgo: Your over-enthusiasm at the workplace may land you in trouble. Misunderstandings are likely to crop between you and co-workers. Travelling is likely.

Libra: Your cherished desires will be fulfilled. Prosperity, fame, profits, good income is on the cards. A new project which may prove beneficial is on the way.

Scorpio: Some of the natives are likely to visit a picturesque place with their families. You will get due recognition for your hard work. Luck is with you.

Sagittarius: A balanced diet and exercise, along with rest and relaxation are necessary for you. One of your desires is likely to be fulfilled. Don't neglect mental health.

Capricorn: You may think of buying a house. Seek professional advice if you are unable to find solutions to financial problems. Avoid making hasty decisions.

Aquarius: This is a good time to buy a new home. Spirituality along with a positive mindset will help you overcome hurdles. Students will do well.

Pisces: Manufacturers will see a rise in the demand for their products. Students need to concentrate more in studies. Avoid being too rigid with loved ones.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:00 AM IST