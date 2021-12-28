Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: A peaceful mind equals a healthy body, hence it is advisable for you to take care of your mental health. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Taurus: You would be able to complete most of your key projects. On the personal front, you may feel clueless over some issues. Be clear with your thoughts. Take proper rest.

Gemini: This is a favourable time for married couples. The income is likely to increase. You may make good progress on the career front. Avoid overthinking. Spend wisely.

Cancer: You should visit a doctor regularly. There may be some skin problems. You should take a balanced diet. You'll know how to profit by life and by all the events it brings about.

Leo: Discussing financial matters with an expert may help solve the problem. Your loved ones and friends will be very helpful and supportive. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Virgo: You will make good progress in every aspect of your life. You may enter into fresh avenues. Your co-workers will be very supportive. Travelling plans can be made.

Libra: Don’t cry over lost pals and opportunities. Consult your family members before making any major decisions. Avoid worrying unnecessarily. Health needs attention.

Scorpio: Money will flow in with ease. Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. You may reap excellent financial gains. Love life will be fine.

Sagittarius: Your partner may not be able to understand you and this may cause a rift between both of you. The time is good to pursue a new job. Travel plans can be made.

Capricorn: You may feel mentally disturbed as many things may happen at once at the workplace. You might have to make a sacrifice in a relationship. Be careful on the business front.

Aquarius: You display steady affection but demand a demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Business relations can be maintained and from that some new relations or contacts can be made.

Pisces Sometimes compromise is good than starching the issue more as it may get complicated and create more problems. Take care of your personal documents as they may get misplaced.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST