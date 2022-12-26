Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Follow us on

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / house /vehicle /insurance premium.

Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Control your speech

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity /tooth ache/ eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your business growth. You may invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / head ache

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with staff under you, is indicated. Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today gains are likely in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children.

Career: Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is indicated, so control your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel

Career: People in fields like education / land / auto parts / garage will get success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad or away from home for education.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia/knee pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission, to get your work done.

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited. Some dispute with your colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job after negotiating something.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family function is expected.

Career: People in fields like banquet halls/ event management / lodging / gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: You may recover your delayed payments.

Career: People in fields like sports / repairing / construction / garage will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children or dispute with maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Today is the day to pay loan premium/ investment in land.

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success. Some people may leave their job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach / back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried can find their match. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loan may be sanctioned today

Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated. Jobless people will get job.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load. Keep control on your anger, as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today you will be aggressive and may try to dominate others.

Finance: Unexpected / unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Share traders should play wisely.

Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Children may go out of town. Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White