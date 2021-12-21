Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You need to be well-prepared if you are going to appear for a competitive exam. Don't let your confidence level go down. Stay away from people who have a negative outlook.

Taurus: You will as if you are being tested in terms of strength and character. Your constant reinforcement of your innate positivity will help you sail through difficulties. Don't neglect your health.

Gemini: You will be at your creative best. Your skills and resources will come in handy in accomplishing difficult tasks. Wrap up your work early. This is a favourable day for business.

Cancer: Domestic problems may up your stress and make you feel tensed, but your life-partner will support you and would help you overcome troubles. Spend your money wisely.

Leo: Be ready to face new challenges and obstacles on your work front. Your overconfidence may land you in trouble. Current projects may come to a standstill. Love life will be fine.

Virgo: With the help of analytical abilities you would be able to recover from the recent losses. This is a favourable day for all types of business meetings. Drive cautiously.

Libra: Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Concentrate on the work at hand and get goodwill of authorities and peers. Be kind and humble to everyone.

Scorpio: You may get a chance to work with like-minded people. Avoid spending your money on unwanted things. Legal matters may end in your favour. Health will be fine.

Sagittarius: You need to introspect and find out the root cause of your problems. Make wise decisions on the personal front. Instead of giving up, learn to find solutions on your own.

Capricorn: You are a leader, entertainer, mediator, and your spiritual inclinations will help you greatly. You will find solutions to mind boggling problems at work place. Huge gains are on the cards.

Aquarius: Your work will proceed smoothly and your productivity is likely to improve. You need to go slow in terms of making personal/ professional decisions. Love life will be fine.

Pisces: Your family will prove to be your biggest support system. Spending time with your family members or focusing on your goals may help prove bust your stress. Avoid junk food

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:43 AM IST