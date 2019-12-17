Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 17, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be able to come out from a complicated situation at the workplace. New projects and deals are possible in business and politics. Sportspersons will get honoured.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business matters favour a bold approach. It would be wise to put important decisions to a democratic vote rather than imposing them from on high.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The success of conjugal life shall depend on how much valuable time you spend with your spouse. You would receive heartfelt appreciation from various quarters for your honest endeavours.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your personal financial outlook may be affected by changes in your working conditions, some subtle and others obvious to one and all. Avoid junk food today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If there is a relationship you have been struggling to repair or rejuvenate can easily blow up. You will be more passionate. Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You make all right moves and are ultra-efficient at work. Homelife will be pleasant and children will bring great joy. Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Partner shall rely largely on you and hence a better performance on your part is expected in this field. Some complications are expected in love life which needs to be tackled diligently.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will make your love life more colourful and romantic. You will go out on pleasant journeys. From today you try to look at a house in a good locality.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Don’t rely on advice from others; take time to independently check out the facts. Confusion or minor misunderstandings can create tense moments in your love life.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Expression of your inner feelings in front of all might hurt your partner and might also turn into a big quarrel. Healthwise also precaution must be taken and avoid stressful travel plans.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Try to be clear on your concept, there might be a misunderstanding with your colleagues today. You may face health problems and this might delay your important meetings.

