Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 17, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will be able to come out from a complicated situation at the workplace. New projects and deals are possible in business and politics. Sportspersons will get honoured.</p>.<p>Business matters favour a bold approach. It would be wise to put important decisions to a democratic vote rather than imposing them from on high.</p>.<p>The success of conjugal life shall depend on how much valuable time you spend with your spouse. You would receive heartfelt appreciation from various quarters for your honest endeavours.</p>.<p>Your personal financial outlook may be affected by changes in your working conditions, some subtle and others obvious to one and all. Avoid junk food today.</p>.<p>If there is a relationship you have been struggling to repair or rejuvenate can easily blow up. You will be more passionate. Don't hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.</p>.<p>You make all right moves and are ultra-efficient at work. Homelife will be pleasant and children will bring great joy. Stock market trading will be profitable today.</p>.<p>Partner shall rely largely on you and hence a better performance on your part is expected in this field. Some complications are expected in love life which needs to be tackled diligently.</p>.<p>You will make your love life more colourful and romantic. You will go out on pleasant journeys. From today you try to look at a house in a good locality.</p>.<p>Don't rely on advice from others; take time to independently check out the facts. Confusion or minor misunderstandings can create tense moments in your love life.</p>.<p>Expression of your inner feelings in front of all might hurt your partner and might also turn into a big quarrel. Healthwise also precaution must be taken and avoid stressful travel plans.</p>.<p>Try to be clear on your concept, there might be a misunderstanding with your colleagues today. You may face health problems and this might delay your important meetings.</p>