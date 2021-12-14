Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You need to pay attention to the financial front as expenses are likely to increase. You need to put on extra hard work to make things happen. You may go on a short tour.

Taurus: You may be given new responsibilities at the workplace. Financial gains are on the cards. Your life partner will help solve your problems. Confidence will boost.

Gemini: This is the best time to bond with your family. Your relationship with your friends will become stronger. There will be a greater sense of confidence and self-belief.

Cancer: This is going to be an exhausting day. You may feel restless and your temper may increase. Misunderstandings are likely to occur between you and your colleagues.

Leo: A fortunate day for sportspersons and actors. People who are associated with the social and political sector too will be in the spotlight. Investing in commodities will be a good idea.

Virgo: Spending quality time with your partner will enhance your love life. Confusion will be cleared off. It will be easy to increase cash reserves and assets in the present scenario.

Libra: The stage is being set for recognition. Your self-worth and image are crucial to you and your confidence is urging. Your new career/ projects are also rewarding despite all the hiccups.

Scorpio: Determination is the keyword to succeed in your profession. A diplomatic approach is the need of the hour. Your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed. Use money wisely.

Sagittarius: Your friends will appreciate you for being so affectionate. Love is in the air. An enjoyable journey awaits you. Those in the politics and the social sector will do well.

Capricorn: Continuous hard work is going to be fruitful for you. You need to be a little more flexible on your judgements in politics. Consistency is the only key to success, so stick to it.

Aquarius: You will be more comfortable if you mull over all your options before making decisions. Those in the creative field will have a good day. Take care of your health.

Pisces: Disproportion between expenses and income may lead to problems. Even the superiors at your workplace may feel unconvinced about you due to which you may feel underconfident. Keep doing your best.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:00 AM IST