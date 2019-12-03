Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 03, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills. Going abroad for a tour or for education is on the cards.</p>.<p>You will feel rejuvenated and active the entire day. You may think of starting a new business or investing in the food sector. Sudden rainfall may bring profits to those in the agricultural sector.</p>.<p>Your health may get affected. Things may not go as per your plans and it may make you depressed. You might spend on apparel, jewellery or dining out today.</p>.<p>Support from associates will help you finalise new projects. Those in the field of real estate will have a very busy day. Your responsibilities may increase, so be prepared.</p>.<p>People in the technical field may get good opportunities which will change their life. Your career will move forward, thanks to your good decision-making skills. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>You will work hard and your abilities will do the talking today. Marital life will be blissful and peaceful. Your bonding with friends and relatives will get better.</p>.<p>Mentally, you will be very happy today. Except for some occasional apprehensions, you will be able to manage the things. You may spend your time and money on devotional purposes.</p>.<p>You should think about the quality rather than quantity. Focus on developing those areas of work which bring the best return for your efforts.</p>.<p>It’s high time that you should solve workplace problems. Today some people might grumble around you which may raise your temper.</p>.<p>Today, you may find some time for your hobbies, favourite sport and things which you love doing. It will be an enjoyable day.</p>.<p>You may be inclined towards more unconventional jobs and work even at odd hours. You may tend to overrule and ignore society and make your own rules.</p>.<p>Your good oratory skills will help you lock new business deals. At the workplace, you will be able to finish your assignments before time. Students need to study more instead of praying for marks.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>