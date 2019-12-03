Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 03, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills. Going abroad for a tour or for education is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will feel rejuvenated and active the entire day. You may think of starting a new business or investing in the food sector. Sudden rainfall may bring profits to those in the agricultural sector.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your health may get affected. Things may not go as per your plans and it may make you depressed. You might spend on apparel, jewellery or dining out today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Support from associates will help you finalise new projects. Those in the field of real estate will have a very busy day. Your responsibilities may increase, so be prepared.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People in the technical field may get good opportunities which will change their life. Your career will move forward, thanks to your good decision-making skills. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will work hard and your abilities will do the talking today. Marital life will be blissful and peaceful. Your bonding with friends and relatives will get better.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Mentally, you will be very happy today. Except for some occasional apprehensions, you will be able to manage the things. You may spend your time and money on devotional purposes.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You should think about the quality rather than quantity. Focus on developing those areas of work which bring the best return for your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It’s high time that you should solve workplace problems. Today some people might grumble around you which may raise your temper.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, you may find some time for your hobbies, favourite sport and things which you love doing. It will be an enjoyable day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may be inclined towards more unconventional jobs and work even at odd hours. You may tend to overrule and ignore society and make your own rules.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your good oratory skills will help you lock new business deals. At the workplace, you will be able to finish your assignments before time. Students need to study more instead of praying for marks.

