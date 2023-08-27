 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:54 PM IST


ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/business/ work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family business / property /education/vehicle

Career: Those who are in education / vehicle / milk products/ liquid products business will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may spend day, in study/ household activities / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee / chest problems

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to communicate /travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/ travel/ communication/ presentation

Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may study / travel with your family

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder/ ear pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for family responsibilities/ business loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ premiums

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / dentist/ doctors/ occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to focus on business/ spouse

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/ business/ spouse

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / earn/ expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for ill health / travel

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from indigestion/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Today your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like entertainment / sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your children’s advice will help you. You may have good time with children.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you can balance family time and office time

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ vehicle / house.

Career: People from fields like ware housing / automobiles / property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Some people may work from home/ do house hold activities

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ chest pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your communication/ higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good time with your father and siblings

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Today loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / dentist/ doctors/ occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye /dysentery

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to focus on business/ spouse

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/ business/ spouse

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to travel / earn/ expenditure.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from indigestion/ eye problems

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their children.

Health: Overall health will be better. Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

