Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
ARIES

Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Investment in education or shipping or tourism is indicated.

Career: People in fields like tourism / shipping/ fishery / import-export / religion will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family tour at some religious place / cruise travel / travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: Some people may suffer from obesity /overweight / sciatica

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Today is the day to control on your speech, as it may affect your profit.

Finance: You may pay insurance premium / education loan instalments

Career: People in fields like consultancy / communication / occult science will get success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws / younger sibling is expected today. Students will do well in their studies.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business / production. Servicemen may get promotion or may hold good position.

Finance: You may invest for business expansion. Servicemen will increase their productivity.

Career: People in fields like education / religion / law / court /bank will get success.

Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /inflammation.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to connect to higher soul.

Finance: You may spend money on court matters / education / donation.

Career: People in fields like law/ religion / tourism / education will get benefited. Servicemen may attend training camp /travel

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go for pilgrimage. Good day for the students, doing higher studies.

Health: Some people may suffer from nervousness/ muscle pain / breathing problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose in competitions/ court case

Finance: You may pay loan premiums/ insurance premium

Career: People in fields like occult science/religion/gynecologist/pediatric will get success.

Domestic & love life: pregnant ladies may go through scissor. You may have to deal with children problems.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / asthma / piles

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy family time / business growth

Finance: Today you may spend money on business expansion / for household items

Career: People in fields like education / marriage halls / builders/religios will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity in your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain/ lower back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

LIBRA

Today is the day to enjoy commercial/economic stability.

Finance: Your communication / presentation done today will be beneficial to your business.

Career: People in fields like banking / religion/ education / production / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. You may not get time for family because of work load/ business

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing /gas

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to do meditation or religious rituals

Finance: You may spend money on children / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religion / speakers / banking / finance co. / share traders will get success.

Domestic & love life: You will be busy arranging family reunion.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to relax and perform your regular and household responsibilities.

Finance: You may spend money on house renovation / education / hygiene

Career: People in fields like education / consultant / lawyers / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Some people may enjoy reading books. You may feel as if you are in temple today.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist / head ache / chest

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.

Finance: You may have to spend money for your spouse. You may spend on travel tickets.

Career: People in fields like tourism / religion / education / communication will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: You may plan for a pilgrimage / students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may go abroad. Spouse may get hospitalized

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing / gas

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to celebrate the success.

Finance: Today you will see financial stability.

Career: People in fields like banking / speakers / consultants / religion / education will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those who were expecting baby will get good news. Unmarried may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Today is the day to involve personally in your work and not depend on others.

Finance: You may invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People in fields like banking / production / education / religion /counselors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: you will take initiative and take part in all the household activities

Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain / obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

