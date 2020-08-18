Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Strife and friction when they occur should be handled tactfully. As we all know, peaceful solutions will lead to greater growth and progress. Be cautious while on wheels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are heading for a phase where you can accomplish a lot. Pay attention to what elders are suggesting. This is a lucky day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be able to see new alternatives at work for good professional growth. Whereas on the personal front, do not hide anything from your life partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may face some problems at your workplace, but don't bring the workplace stress along with you at home. Avoid talking rudely with your spouse.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Make the most of opportunities to expand your sphere of influence. Choose the right time to bring up your plans. Trust your judgement.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Romantic and emotional moments are seen on the cards. Your partner may find it difficult to understand your complex moods. Some of you may get promoted.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. A short business trip is likely for some. This is a period of consolidation.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Changes in your personal routine, habits or in your relationships with your colleagues will all be important and conducive to both your gain and progress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are embarking on a new phase of achievement and hard work. You know that there is no free lunch in the world and you will have to more than sing for your supper.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Personal interests will be shelved by you, once again, in your concern for larger welfare issues, and you will try to figure out ways and means to find the solutions.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You do realise that money isn’t everything but still, it is vitally important in life and you will have to focus your attention on financial issues almost totally for now.

