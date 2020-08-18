Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Strife and friction when they occur should be handled tactfully. As we all know, peaceful solutions will lead to greater growth and progress. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>You are heading for a phase where you can accomplish a lot. Pay attention to what elders are suggesting. This is a lucky day.</p>.<p>You will be able to see new alternatives at work for good professional growth. Whereas on the personal front, do not hide anything from your life partner.<br></p>.<p>You may face some problems at your workplace, but don't bring the workplace stress along with you at home. Avoid talking rudely with your spouse.</p>.<p>Make the most of opportunities to expand your sphere of influence. Choose the right time to bring up your plans. Trust your judgement.</p>.<p>Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.</p>.<p>Romantic and emotional moments are seen on the cards. Your partner may find it difficult to understand your complex moods. Some of you may get promoted.</p>.<p>Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. A short business trip is likely for some. This is a period of consolidation.</p>.<p>Changes in your personal routine, habits or in your relationships with your colleagues will all be important and conducive to both your gain and progress.</p>.<p>You are embarking on a new phase of achievement and hard work. You know that there is no free lunch in the world and you will have to more than sing for your supper.</p>.<p>Personal interests will be shelved by you, once again, in your concern for larger welfare issues, and you will try to figure out ways and means to find the solutions.</p>.<p>You do realise that money isn’t everything but still, it is vitally important in life and you will have to focus your attention on financial issues almost totally for now.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>