Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

You will overpower your enemies/ opponents. Fame is on the cards. Those in the poultry farm or the agriculture business will have a profitable day. Your kids may make you proud.

Avoid experimenting at the work front. Finish all your pending work. Be focused and concentrate properly at work to avoid mistakes. Quarrels are likely to occur at home.

Opportunities to buy or sell real estate for financial gain may present themselves. Home improvements and renovations are favoured. Family life will be happy and blissful.

You may meet some exceptional people. You may join some group like an NGO to do your bit and bring positive changes into society. Take care of your health.

People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand you better and will support you where necessary.

Your life is going to take a positive turn, so be patient. Be kind and humble to everyone. Sharpen your skills. Avoid being overconfident. A new friendship is on the cards.

Your work and new projects will both go beautifully well. Those in publicity and communication related fields will give a good account of themselves. Travel is on the cards.

You will not fall ill if you maintain your health on regular basis. Surround yourself with people who have a positive outlook. Stay away from toxic people to avoid stress.

Romantic relationship will bloom. Misunderstandings will get over between you and your partner. Those in the field of sports will have a successful day. Luck is with you.

Focus, and find other ways to proceed with your projects. Spend quality time with your loved ones and, specially with your life partner. Do what makes you feel virtuous.

Business meetings will be productive and could lead to gains. Aggressive decision in your profession is going to help you. Don’t neglect your life partner's feelings.

You find yourself more amazingly experimenting with new things that are not only beneficial, but also provide you with internal happiness and strength. Romance is in the air.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 07:09 AM IST