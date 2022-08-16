Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies/ career /entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property / communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members will help you regarding any decisions

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children

Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from throat infection

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today you will be busy doing outside work for office/ family

Finance: Expect expenditure for study /travel/ business

Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / communication items/travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Father/sibling/unknown person may visit home

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/shoulder pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan/insurance premium/travel/medical treatment

Career: People in fields like finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: It’s difficult to spare time with family today

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career, without depending on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/job

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/job

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing/ HR will be benefited.

Job transfer/ business travel is indicated

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress / job change is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education / business / health are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated. Miss communication/wrong words may lead to loss

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium

Career: People in fields like consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat chest problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3 Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today some problems in career and family life is indicated

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment/education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly damage / injury is indicated

Finance: Money may get stuck, so take care while investing

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / HR co./ call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also

indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day to settle problems in business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ medical bill/education

Career: People in fields like event management /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some dispute in family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow