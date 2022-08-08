Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 09, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: House loan / vehicle loan may be sanctioned today.

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property dealer will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Maternal family may pay a visit. Good day to join career-oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, ear, nerves system or skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

You might be confused while making decisions, so discus with your family members.

Finance: You may invest in communication or developing your health and personality.

Career: People in fields like share market /communication / journalism / art / entertainment will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Today, you will have fun with your family and children.

Health: Overall health may be fine some, but some people may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

You must be careful while talking. Choose words carefully.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.

Career: People in fields like occult science / education / insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may buy property or go abroad for education.

Health: Health problems related to throat, tooth, eyes and respiratory tract are indicated for some.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication items / spouse.

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / literature will get success.

Domestic & love life: Those waiting for visa will get it. Unmarried may find their match.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from common cough and cold.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

You will get returns of your investments today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / office expansion / career development.

Career: Jobless people may get job. Servicemen may get promotion. People in fields like finance, HR agencies, doctors will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Family life may get disturbed due to work load or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin, throat problems or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Some people may not get job satisfaction.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment / health / education.

Career: People in fields like communication / religion / entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for pilgrimage or enjoy the day with children.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

You must take precautions before doing anything as the day is not in your favour.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated. You may pay insurance premiums.

Career: You may take wrong decisions, so take expert advice. People in fields like insurance / occult science / garage / finance co. will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Students may not be able to concentrate on studies. House or vehicle maintenance is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee, feet or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Care must be taken while signing documents.

Finance: expect expenditure on education / business loan premium.

Career: People in fields like communication / astrologers / journalism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find a suitable partner, but compromises will be required.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, lumber, thigh, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Struggle and win — that how the day will be today.

Finance: today you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in fields like communication / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed due to busy work schedule. Those looking for employment may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber, knee, throat, eye pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today, get cured and enjoy life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment / romantic date.

Career: People in fields like doctor / entertainment /sports will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may have fun time with their families.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, or problems related to throat and skin.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Care must be taken while driving today.

Finance: You may pay loan premiums. Don’t help anyone financially.

Career: People in fields like construction / education / finance co./ garage will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing or renovation of the house is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is likely.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, throat or skin problems. Surgery is also indicated.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Today is the day for reunions and parties.

Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration / party.

Career: People in fields like marriage hall/ event management / journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship might tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date or might go on honeymoon.

Health: Overall health will be fine, but some people may suffer from common cough.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black