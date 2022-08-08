e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 09, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: House loan / vehicle loan may be sanctioned today.

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property dealer will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Maternal family may pay a visit. Good day to join career-oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, ear, nerves system or skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

You might be confused while making decisions, so discus with your family members.

Finance: You may invest in communication or developing your health and personality.

Career: People in fields like share market /communication / journalism / art / entertainment will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Today, you will have fun with your family and children.

Health: Overall health may be fine some, but some people may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

You must be careful while talking. Choose words carefully.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.

Career: People in fields like occult science / education / insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may buy property or go abroad for education.

Health: Health problems related to throat, tooth, eyes and respiratory tract are indicated for some.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication items / spouse.

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / literature will get success.

Domestic & love life: Those waiting for visa will get it. Unmarried may find their match.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from common cough and cold.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

You will get returns of your investments today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / office expansion / career development.

Career: Jobless people may get job. Servicemen may get promotion. People in fields like finance, HR agencies, doctors will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Family life may get disturbed due to work load or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin, throat problems or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Some people may not get job satisfaction.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment / health / education.

Career: People in fields like communication / religion / entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for pilgrimage or enjoy the day with children.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

You must take precautions before doing anything as the day is not in your favour.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated. You may pay insurance premiums.

Career: You may take wrong decisions, so take expert advice. People in fields like insurance / occult science / garage / finance co. will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Students may not be able to concentrate on studies. House or vehicle maintenance is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee, feet or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Care must be taken while signing documents.

Finance: expect expenditure on education / business loan premium.

Career: People in fields like communication / astrologers / journalism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find a suitable partner, but compromises will be required.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, lumber, thigh, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Struggle and win — that how the day will be today.

Finance: today you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in fields like communication / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed due to busy work schedule. Those looking for employment may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber, knee, throat, eye pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today, get cured and enjoy life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment / romantic date.

Career: People in fields like doctor / entertainment /sports will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may have fun time with their families.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, or problems related to throat and skin.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Care must be taken while driving today.

Finance: You may pay loan premiums. Don’t help anyone financially.

Career: People in fields like construction / education / finance co./ garage will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing or renovation of the house is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is likely.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, throat or skin problems. Surgery is also indicated.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Today is the day for reunions and parties.

Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration / party.

Career: People in fields like marriage hall/ event management / journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship might tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date or might go on honeymoon.

Health: Overall health will be fine, but some people may suffer from common cough.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 09, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 09, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 09, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price